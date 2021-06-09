Transfer of another investigative body member from Rawalpindi Ring Road – Pakistan





RAWALPINDI: The second member of the Rawalpindi Ring Road Project Scam Investigation Committee was also transferred on Tuesday and allowed to take 120 days of leave.

According to a notification, the coordination of additional commissioner Jahangir Ahmed was transferred and Arif Umar Aziz, deputy secretary (archives), was promoted to BPS-19 and appointed additional coordinating commissioner.

Last month, retired Captain Anwarul Haq was removed from his post as Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi after refusing to accept a report from the commission of inquiry.

On April 27, Prime Minister Imran Khan took note of the changes to the route of the proposed ring road, which not only increased the cost of the project by 25 billion rupees, but also benefited some private housing companies.

The chief secretary of the Punjab had formed a committee of four members, comprising Commissioner Rawalpindi Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah, Jahangir Ahmed and Anwarul Haq.

According to a notification, the fourth member was to be chosen by the three members. But the committee did not choose the fourth member and submitted a report to the provincial government.

On the other hand, members Jahangir Ahmed and Anwarul Haq submitted separate reports denying the allegations regarding the mega project.

The Jahangir Ahmed report said the 2017 alignment was a study that was later approved by the chief minister. But the road was to be built with a loan from China’s Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB).

The AIIB approved the concept paper and requested to prepare a detailed feasibility design, environmental impact assessment and resettlement plan, including an increased scope to review the route. Zeeruk International was hired for this task.

Zeeruk International submitted a new alignment under the revised scope during the first week of April 2020. At the same time, the Frontier Works Organization (FWO) submitted an unsolicited public-private partnership proposal to the RDA.

The RDA submitted the FWO’s proposal to the Public Private Partnership Unit (PPP) which shared it with the project review committee. The Committee examined it at its 7th and 8th meetings. Subsequently, it was presented at the third meeting of the Policy and Oversight Board chaired by the Chief Minister.

Authorization was granted and the PPP unit was ordered to process unsolicited proposals in accordance with the PPP law.

The fourth supervisory board meeting declared the unsolicited project proposal submitted by FWO as non-responsive and decided to move the project forward through a solicited project proposal.

He said: The improved range of alignment was first proposed by Zeeruk International and then reviewed by Nespak. The option of aligning Radio Pakistan with the village of Murat has been finalized. The project manager, commissioner, authorized the realization of the feasibility and detailed design of the highway in Sangjani. Zeeruk International then started its feasibility according to the modified scope which is questionable.

Initially, Zeeruk had proposed a route that went through the upper part of the CPEC road. The Strategic Planning Division (SPD) rejected the alignment and said it has sensitive facilities, so they cannot allow this alignment.

The SPD guided them to stay across the road from the CPEC. The NHA was contacted again to tow the project into the existing right-of-way of the CPEC road. The NHA has authorized the use of the CPEC road.

Posted in Dawn, June 9, 2021

