Humiliation of officials – Journal – DAWN.COM





PAKISTAN is a classic example of a dichotomy. And the social sphere is not beyond the same reproach that we treat others as we ourselves don’t want to be treated. This is true for all strata of society, from immediate families to clans to national rulers. Two recent examples put this notion firmly in the spotlight.

The first incident took place when the Special Assistant to the Chief Minister (Punjab), Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, was visiting a Ramazan bazaar in Sialkot. She got angry with Deputy Commissioner Sonia Sadaf after some buyers complained about the poor quality of the food sold and the lack of interest and intervention by administrations in the matter to improve things. The vine suggests that this was also due to the lack of a protocol for the special assistant. Words were exchanged with the deputy commissioner who took the edge of the sword. Each adjective was captured by news channels and broadcast on social networks.

The second event occurred when Prime Minister Imran Khan took to task the entire foreign service in a virtual meeting of emissaries which was broadcast for the poor performance of some embassies and consulates. This videoconference was preceded by the recall of some members of diplomatic staff including the ambassador and six other officials from Saudi Arabia. The Prime Minister stressed the need for change and the fact that such a system could only work in the colonial era of the British Empire and not in the present era of Pakistan. He added that the two main roles of embassies and consulates abroad were to serve the Pakistani diaspora and to attract foreign investment to Pakistan. On both counts, they were found missing!

It goes without saying that the bureaucracy is there to serve the best interests of the people. After all, they are called civil servants. Any remaining Babu mentality of the British Empire must completely change for public servants to begin to serve the people effectively. But is it fair to smear every public servant with the same brush of incompetence and arrogance? No, this is not the case. Likewise, it is not fair to tarnish the image of any politician by accusing him of being rude and of engaging in vile behavior. There are knowledgeable and compassionate people on both sides of the aisle in bureaucracy and government who strive to work hard for the good of the public. Of course, things can always improve. But while there are some instances where a reprimand may become necessary, it does not have to be made in plain sight. Doing this by humiliating officials in public strengthens the paradigm of missing the forest for the trees because it denies the same behavior that is widely encouraged and also because it ignores the majority and focuses on the minority.

The reasoning behind censoring someone behind closed doors is rooted in the old English adage of praising in public, criticizing in private. Any leader worth his salt should keep this in mind. While there can always be a reason to scold people in public, it should always be used as a last resort as history has shown it will almost always be counterproductive. This is all the more true because the motivation born of fear for example, the threat of dismissal or public denunciation and shame can perhaps stop bad behavior from time to time but it will never encourage a good one. behavior in perpetuity.

Dealing with performance issues is always a difficult balancing act. And the latest examples are no exception. The PTI government has arrived with a mandate for change and it must ensure that its policy for managing the bureaucracy and any other entity for that matter is different from that of other administrations in the past.

For this to happen, a three step approach must be observed. One, as much as possible, berates faulty performance in private and only becomes public when all else fails. Second, stop bad behavior using fear motivation, but at the same time encourage good behavior using reward motivation i.e. use the stick and carrot in equal measure. Third, beware of stereotypes of a community such as bureaucracy. These people go through a lot of hoops to get to where they are. Do they all work with a civil servant mentality? No, and this is where improvements are needed and should definitely be sought.

In addition, the forest-for-trees paradigm requires a holistic approach. Something that shouldn’t be limited to the scuffles that have been outlined above. It needs to be evolved and extrapolated across all facets of government, because only then will Prime Minister Imran Khan be able to claim that he is indeed different from his predecessors.

The writer is an author and directs programs for an international ICT organization.

Posted in Dawn, June 9, 2021

