Jokowi’s Natuna Policy Not Enough To Hold China Back

The president’s military policy Joko Widodoby asserting sovereignty in Northern Natuna SeaSo far, it is considered to have no effect on the prevention of aggression.China who often claim the waters.

Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) principal researcher Evan Laksmana said that so far the Jokowi administration has implemented three steps to respond to China’s intrusion into northern China. Natuna sea.

First, the deployment of military personnel, combat aircraft and warships in the northern Natuna Sea. For example, in early 2020, TNI deployed 4 F-16 jets and six warships in Natuna waters to patrol.

The deployment was carried out after several Chinese ships insisted on navigating these waters after being kicked out by the Indonesian Maritime Safety Agency (Bakamla).

“In theory, this policy is good for domestic public consumption, but it barely addresses the strategic challenges Indonesia faces from China in northern Natuna,” Evan said in a webinar titled Security Threat Assessment. Chinese South China Sea policy Wednesday (9/6). .

According to Evan, this military strategy is not effective, especially since the government only applies it in the event of a crisis. He considered that the deployment of TNI troops in northern Natuna was temporary and could not prevent similar crises in the future.

“Furthermore, the Indonesian military’s response may be misinterpreted by China as excessive act,” Evan said.

Evan said that in addition to the military response, the Indonesian government has also frequently lodged diplomatic protests against the Bamboo Curtain country as a form of Jakarta’s discontent with Beijing’s maneuvers in northern Natuna.

According to Evan, diplomatic protests like this are still important even if they don’t have a direct impact on the problem. With diplomatic protests, Indonesia’s position in the defense of the region under its sovereignty was registered and strengthened.

In addition, Evan also mentioned the measures taken by the Indonesian government to increase its fishermen to go to sea in the outer waters of the Republic of Indonesia. He believed that the policy could confirm Indonesia’s claim to northern Natuna.

“But the problem is that the deployment of fishermen from other islands, like the island of Java, to Natuna will only reduce the opportunities for local fishermen so that they can feel cornered. he also does not have enough budget to be able to finance the round trips of fishermen from the island of Java to go to sea in the north of Natuna, ”said Evan.

In addition, Evan considers that the Indonesian government’s response so far is not strong enough to deal with China’s challenges in the South China Sea, particularly north of Natuna.

Although the Indonesian Foreign Ministry insists that Jakarta has no territorial disputes in the South China Sea, Evan considers that Indonesia is still threatened by Beijing’s maneuvers in northern Natuna.

Therefore, according to him, the Indonesian government must start to widen the strategic options in its relations with China, in particular regarding its claims on the North Sea Natuna.

“Indonesia must immediately consider broader strategic options, not only through diplomatic means, but also its strategic position, including aligning the strategic positions of all relevant state instruments in the event of a crisis,” Evan said.

