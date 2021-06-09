China investigates senior bad debt official for corruption





China is investigating an executive of one of its top troubled state-backed debt managers for corruption, six months after the execution of a former senior banking official for corruption. Hu Xiaogang, vice chairman of China Great Wall Asset Management, is under investigation by the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, the country’s anti-corruption watchdog, for alleged “serious” violations, according to a statement issued by the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory. Commission. The investigation is the latest indication of possible financial misconduct at the top ranks of “bad debt” asset management companies in China, as concerns grow over their high debt levels and declining profits. The groups, which include Huarong Asset Management and China Cinda Asset Management, come under increased scrutiny from regulators and investors as Beijing grapples with risky elements in the country’s financial system, which , he said, threaten economic stability. The CBIRC statement referred to Hu’s previous role as vice chairman of China Orient Asset Management, another large troubled debt investor, implying that the accusations are linked to his nearly two-decade tenure in that. group rather than its role at the Great Wall. China’s Big Four Bad Debt Managers were created in the wake of the Asian financial crisis of the late 1990s. They were designed to reduce the risks of the country’s largest public lenders by removing bad debts from their banks. books before stock quotes. But the groups have become a serious problem for Beijing after raising more than $ 100 billion in debt, aggressively expanding into sectors beyond their remit and multiplying into financial conglomerates. While Huarong and Cinda are listed in Hong Kong, Great Wall and Orient have remained private. According to S&P data, all four significantly expanded their overseas assets from 2015 to 2017. Huarong, China’s largest troubled debt investor, owes around $ 22 billion in dollar-denominated debt and faces intense market pressure due to delays in releasing its annual results. The company’s Hong Kong-listed shares were suspended in April as its bond prices were volatile. Lai Xiaomin, the 58-year-old former Huarong chief, was executed in January after being convicted of accepting $ 280 million in bribes and other crimes. The crackdown is a sign of the endurance of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s anti-corruption campaign for years. The campaign has been seen by experts outside China as a way to target both deep-rooted government and corporate corruption while threatening potential opponents of Xi’s power within the Communist Party. advised The debt problems of troubled government-backed loan managers also emerged amid growing concern among international investors over a record number of defaults and a sharp rise in credit ratings affecting China’s financial sector. . More than $ 100 billion in dollar debt borrowed by Chinese companies is due this year. In response, China’s finance ministry is considering moving the state’s shares in the four major bad debt groups into a new holding company to further reduce financial system risk, Bloomberg News reported last month, citing anonymous sources. Perpetual Great Wall Bonds edged down Wednesday to trade at 97.8 cents to the dollar. Additional reporting by Sherry Fei Ju in Beijing

