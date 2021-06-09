Prime Minister urges world to fight growing Islamophobia





Islamabad – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday urged the international community to comprehensively combat Islamophobia.

“Saddened to learn of the murder of a Pakistani Muslim Canadian family in London, Ontario,” Prime Minister Imran Khan wrote in a tweet.

“This condemnable act of terrorism reveals the rise of Islamophobia in Western countries,” he said. According to Canadian police, the family killed in a hit and run were targeted for being Muslim. The family had emigrated from Pakistan to Canada 14 years ago.

On June 6, 20-year-old Nathaniel Veltman jumped off the curb from his vehicle on Sunday, struck five family members, aged 9 to 74, then drove off at high speed.

Veltman, a London resident who was arrested after the incident, has been charged with four counts of first degree murder and one count of attempted murder. Police have yet to release the names of the victims, but the London Free Press said the dead included Syed Afzaal, 46, his wife, Madiha Salman, 44, and their 15-year-old daughter, Yumnah Afzaal.

The mother of Syed Afzaal, 74, whose name is not yet confirmed, has also died. Their 9-year-old son, Faez Afzaal, is hospitalized with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan assured farmers on Tuesday that the government will spare no effort to solve their problems in order to boost agricultural production in the country.

Addressing a delegation of farmers, who called him here, Imran Khan said the latest technologies will be introduced for farmers with help from China.

The prime minister further said the government is paying attention to promoting solarization across the country to facilitate farmers.

The Prime Minister describing the agricultural sector as one of the main contributors to economic growth expressed his government’s commitment to protect the country’s producers from the exploitation of cartels and mafias.

“As there is a difference between profits and profits, the government will protect you from the exploitation of cartels and mafias”, assured Imran Khan to the representative of the farmers.

The Prime Minister expressed his conviction that the socio-economic progress of the country was linked to the increased development of the agricultural and industrial sectors.

He said that industrialization is of vital importance for the creation of wealth, which will lead to the development of the country.

He added, however, that under the law of Allah Almighty, nations that do not follow the rule of law and justice cannot progress.

In this regard, the Prime Minister also referred to a saying by Hazrat Ali (RA) that the rule of infidelity can survive but not a system of injustice.

He added that despite the increase in sugar prices, sugar cane producers in the past did not even get the support price due to cartelization of the industry, which sold the product at high rates. higher and has not paid the taxes owed.

The prime minister said the leadership corruption is destroying the country and his fight is against corruption.

The Prime Minister said his 25 years of fighting corruption and corrupt leaders, adding that it was unfortunate that leaders in developing countries or in the third world engaged in corruption and hid resources of peoples abroad.

“When people enter politics and power for corruption, then the country cannot achieve development,” he said.

The prime minister mentioned the current government’s investigation into the sugar mafia through the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), and said they had even started threatening the FIA ​​to increase again the price of sugar.

He said that the country will make progress in the development and promotion of the agricultural sector, the current government has ensured the payment of the support price to producers of all products.

The prime minister said it was thanks to government policies that with the exception of cotton, the country achieved record production of various crops this year, including wheat, rice, corn and sugar cane. , bringing prosperity to rural areas.

He assured the farmers that the government will take all measures for the development and promotion of the agricultural sector, including its modernization with the cooperation of China.

The prime minister said that the development of the agricultural sector on modern lines has been integrated into the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He added that the government would work on the duty-free import of agricultural equipment and tools from China and benefit from their expertise to develop our livestock sector as well.

The Prime Minister assured farmers’ representatives that he and his team will continue to interact with them.

The delegation wholeheartedly appreciated the Prime Minister for his intervention, which led to the adoption of the Sugar Factories Control (Amendment) Act 2021 by the Punjab Assembly, giving a direct benefit of Rs 80 to 90 billion to producers. of sugar cane from the province.

They pointed out that no government or leader in the past has gone to such great lengths to protect the interests of producers.

Minister of Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Minister of National Food Security Syed Fakhar Imam, Minister of State for Information Farrukh Habib, Special Assistants to Prime Minister Jamshed Cheema and Dr Shehbaz Gill were also present at the meeting with representatives of farmers.

