Joe Biden, Boris Johnson and the G-7 can end the global pandemic

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has pledged to vaccinate the world by the end of next year, saying it would be “the greatest achievement in the history of medicine”. Unfortunately, a promise is not a plan, and I’m afraid that an initiative that seems to focus on dose sharing by nations will fall far short of providing the global collective immunity necessary to make us all safe again.

Having attended 12 of them as Prime Minister or Minister of Finance, I know how G-7 meetings work. They thrive on informality, which, of course, makes it possible to speak frankly and without diplomatic niceties.

But open conversations around a table – often without a formal agenda – can also become an excuse for inaction and avoiding difficult decisions. I remember so many of those meetings when the president sat down and just walked around the table asking each leader what they thought. When the G-7 acted, as in the 2008 financial crisis, the world benefited.

I can imagine what will happen on Friday. US President Joe Biden will say, to his credit, that he has already offered 80 million doses to developing countries and that he is ready to make hundreds of millions more. Britain, which has ordered too many vaccines, will offer 100 million doses.

More than

Other countries will produce ambitious figures for the doses that they will also deliver. They will congratulate each other on their generosity. But even an offer from the G-7 in the final press release to come up with a billion doses – enough for 500 million adults – will almost not be enough.

In total, 11 billion doses are needed to keep Johnson’s promise to vaccinate the world. Of the 2 billion doses already administered, 85% went to the richest countries. About half of American adults have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 60% in the UK, but only 1% of global doses reached sub-Saharan Africa, and only 1 in 500 in 1 billion people were fully vaccinated.

African countries have now ordered 400 million single doses, but the poorest countries face two problems that perhaps only the G-7 can solve. First, their urgent needs cannot be met if they have to line up this summer and fall to receive the remaining Western doses, most of which will not arrive until next year. And second, they simply cannot reach Western immunization levels without financial support. It’s no exaggeration to say that Friday’s G-7 will decide who lives and who dies, who is vaccinated and safe, and who remains unvaccinated and is at risk of dying.

the ACT-Accelerator Alliance, an international partnership forged at the start of the pandemic, and Covax, its vaccination agency, are providing a vehicle for the global pre-order and equitable distribution of vaccines, diagnostics and therapeutics to cover the 92 poorest countries. This includes urgently needed testing and protective equipment as countries wait for vaccines. But to fill the huge funding gap for these agencies this year, an additional $ 16 billion is needed now, and over $ 30 billion next year.

Much of that money has to come from the G-7. Life and death decisions cannot be left to the management of the G-7 as a charitable fundraiser where the begging bowl has passed. This does not replace a burden sharing plan, like a proposal launched by Norway and South Africa.

This plan takes into account the income, wealth of each country and the differential benefits it would receive from reopening the global economy. It is based on a formula similar to that which was once attempted for the eradication of smallpox and used today to fund United Nations peacekeeping. It works.

The United States would pay 27%, Europe 22%, the United Kingdom 5% and Japan 6%. Canada, South Korea and Australia, 2% each. In total, G-7 participants would pay 67% of the total, with the rest of the G-20, including China, Russia and the oil countries, being responsible for the rest.

The world must create the same virtuous circle – with secured funding generating new manufacturing capacity and providing an additional vaccine supply – that was done with military precision in Britain and America when they pre-ordered vaccines there. months ago.

And we need a decision on Friday. In the past six months, when the vaccine was monopolized by rich countries, 2.25 million people worldwide have lost their lives, a toll already far greater than in 2020.

Vaccinating the world is not just an act of charity: it is in our personal interest. To help immunize the rest of the world, the United States and Europe will need to pay about $ 4 billion more this year, but a healthier population will provide $ 200 billion in additional production.

In America’s case, the vaccine bill would be less than 0.5% of the cost of its $ 2 trillion economic stimulus. It’s the best insurance policy in the world, and in human and economic terms the benefits far outweigh the costs.

Let us once again see the G-7 intensify.

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the Editorial Board or of Bloomberg LP and its owners.