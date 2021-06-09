Politics
Timing of Narendra Modis’ media attack and opposition COVID-19 policy says it all – India News, Firstpost
While the Prime Minister’s speech was undoubtedly a frontal political attack, it was in retaliation for a sustained policy of slander
File image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. ANI
More important than the message in Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ speech to the nation on Monday was timing.
In the seven years of his tenure as Prime Minister, he has never been challenged and cornered like he is now. The second wave of Covid swept away intense popular anger against Indian authorities in general, the Modi government in particular. The electoral defeat in Bengal and the ensuing violence against BJP workers has left even the main party supporters disillusioned and bitter, wondering if he really cares about those who risk their lives and their members for it.
To add salt to the wounds, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee openly insulted the prime minister and asked his chief secretary to challenge him as well, shattering his image of invulnerability.
Twitter has done much the same, refusing to comply with the country’s new rules for intermediaries under the Information Technology Act. By lecturing the Modi government on freedom of expression and playing the role of victim at the international level, he practically dared the government to act against it. This Big Tech challenge has further eroded the identity of Modis’ strongman.
Punjabi arthiyas and middlemen are trying to step up their protest against agricultural laws, which the government has frozen for 18 months. It has yet to implement the bold citizenship amendment law it passed in 2019.
As the image of the famous Modis maker comes under attack, the congressional-led opposition has for the first time found a real weapon against the popularity of prime ministers, unfortunately, in the pandemic.
Covid has officially killed more than 350,000 in India, but given the vast and largely unmonitored scale, the actual figure would be much higher. We can all tell at least half a dozen people close or known that we have lost during the pandemic.
It has been a tragedy of unfathomable depth. While the state health care system was treated as a vacuum, the central government of the day will have to soak up much of the people’s anger.
It was at this point that the Prime Minister chose to step out and address the nation.
While this was undoubtedly a frontal political attack, it was in retaliation for a sustained policy of slander, crass opportunism in poverty and lies by some of the opposition leaders.
Modi exposed the double talk and constant shifting of goalposts by opposition-led states. When the government gave them the vaccine for free, they wanted the power to buy it themselves. When the Center cleared this, they failed to make deals and wanted the Center to restart central procurement of vaccines. On Monday, Modi forced them by doing just that, but telling the whole story to people.
He also attacked his critics and media for encouraging reluctance to vaccinate and failing to adequately report on state failures while singularly blaming the Center. Covishield vaccines bought at Rs 309 were sold for Rs 1,560 in Punjab, run by Congress, and in Rajasthan where the Rahul Gandhis party reigns, the vaccines were thrown in the trash.
In addition to tackling the narrative of relentless negativity and the hypocrisy of the opposition, Modis’ speech comes at a time when India has started administering nearly 5 million vaccines per day and massive stocks arrive on the shelves.
The prime ministers’ calendar shows India is finally getting the virus under control. Because Modi usually comes out of his fold when he’s certain of a limit. And that’s good news for the nation.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]