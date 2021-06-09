Timing of Narendra Modis’ media attack and opposition COVID-19 policy says it all – India News, Firstpost

While the Prime Minister’s speech was undoubtedly a frontal political attack, it was in retaliation for a sustained policy of slander

More important than the message in Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ speech to the nation on Monday was timing.

In the seven years of his tenure as Prime Minister, he has never been challenged and cornered like he is now. The second wave of Covid swept away intense popular anger against Indian authorities in general, the Modi government in particular. The electoral defeat in Bengal and the ensuing violence against BJP workers has left even the main party supporters disillusioned and bitter, wondering if he really cares about those who risk their lives and their members for it.

To add salt to the wounds, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee openly insulted the prime minister and asked his chief secretary to challenge him as well, shattering his image of invulnerability.

Twitter has done much the same, refusing to comply with the country’s new rules for intermediaries under the Information Technology Act. By lecturing the Modi government on freedom of expression and playing the role of victim at the international level, he practically dared the government to act against it. This Big Tech challenge has further eroded the identity of Modis’ strongman.

Punjabi arthiyas and middlemen are trying to step up their protest against agricultural laws, which the government has frozen for 18 months. It has yet to implement the bold citizenship amendment law it passed in 2019.

As the image of the famous Modis maker comes under attack, the congressional-led opposition has for the first time found a real weapon against the popularity of prime ministers, unfortunately, in the pandemic.

Covid has officially killed more than 350,000 in India, but given the vast and largely unmonitored scale, the actual figure would be much higher. We can all tell at least half a dozen people close or known that we have lost during the pandemic.

It has been a tragedy of unfathomable depth. While the state health care system was treated as a vacuum, the central government of the day will have to soak up much of the people’s anger.

It was at this point that the Prime Minister chose to step out and address the nation.

While this was undoubtedly a frontal political attack, it was in retaliation for a sustained policy of slander, crass opportunism in poverty and lies by some of the opposition leaders.

Modi exposed the double talk and constant shifting of goalposts by opposition-led states. When the government gave them the vaccine for free, they wanted the power to buy it themselves. When the Center cleared this, they failed to make deals and wanted the Center to restart central procurement of vaccines. On Monday, Modi forced them by doing just that, but telling the whole story to people.

He also attacked his critics and media for encouraging reluctance to vaccinate and failing to adequately report on state failures while singularly blaming the Center. Covishield vaccines bought at Rs 309 were sold for Rs 1,560 in Punjab, run by Congress, and in Rajasthan where the Rahul Gandhis party reigns, the vaccines were thrown in the trash.

In addition to tackling the narrative of relentless negativity and the hypocrisy of the opposition, Modis’ speech comes at a time when India has started administering nearly 5 million vaccines per day and massive stocks arrive on the shelves.

The prime ministers’ calendar shows India is finally getting the virus under control. Because Modi usually comes out of his fold when he’s certain of a limit. And that’s good news for the nation.