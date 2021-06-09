PSL 2021: The new teams before the resumption of the championship in Abu Dhabi





PSL will restart on Wednesday evening when Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United meet at Zayed Cricket Stadium.

The league will end after its hiatus due to the pandemic, with the remaining 20 matches scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi.

What has changed since the game was suspended in March? And who is best placed to push the title? We take a look at how the teams are preparing ahead of the resumption.

Islamabad United

Last season: Sixth

Best: Champions 2016, 2018

What’s up? PSL’s most successful team were deprived of two of their most powerful hitters during the league’s rescheduling, with Alex Hales and Phil Salt having to return to the UK to play instead.

They struggled to cover those losses, but Usman Khawaja has arrived from Australia, which means he will have the chance to represent the city where he was born.

Squad: Shadab Khan (captain), Ahmed Saifi Abdullah, Ali Khan, Akif Javed, Asif Ali, Brandon King, Colin Munro, Fawad Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Mohammad Akhlaq, Musa Khan, Rohail Nazir, Umar Amin, Usman Khawaja, Zafar Gohar, Zeeshan Zameer

Kings of karachi

Last season: Champions

Best: Champions 2020

What’s up? The starters were at the top of the net run rate standings when the league was suspended. They will have been moved by the winners of the Wednesday match when they return.

Their most prominent addition during the break is New Zealand opener Martin Guptill. It is not clear where he will strike, however, given the excellence of Babar Azam and Sharjeel Khan.

Squad: Imad Wasim (captain), Abbas Afridi, Amir Yamin, Arshad Iqbal, Babar Azam, Chadwick Walton, Danish Aziz, Martin Guptill, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Haris, Thisara Perera, Najeebullah Zadran, Noor Ahmed, Qasim Akram, Sharjeel Khan, Waqas Maqsood, Zeeshan Malik

Lahore Qalandars

Last season: Finalists

Best: Finalists 2020

What’s up? Potentially huge news for UAE cricket. When Shakib Al Hasan became unavailable to the rest of the PSL due to homework in Bangladesh, Lahore set out to find a new spinner.

They called out Sultan Ahmed, a left-hander from Sharjah who has served them well in Abu Dhabi T10 in the past. If he makes his debut on Wednesday, he will be the first UAE player to play in a major franchise league.

Squad: Sohail Akhtar (captain), Ahmed Danyal, Ben Dunk, Callum Ferguson, Dilbar Hussain, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, James Faulkner, Maaz Khan, Mohammad Faizan, Mohammad Hafeez, Rashid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Seekuge Prasana, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sultan Ahmed, Tim David, Zaid Alam, Zeeshan Ashraf

Sultans of Multan

Last season: First in the standings, eliminated in the playoffs

Best: First in the ranking in 2020

What’s up? No team has changed its playing team as much in the intermission of the season imposed by Covid as Multan.

From the UAE’s perspective, their most exciting decision was to recruit Mohammed Wasim. The batsman from near Multan, Pakistan is arguably the most destructive cricket in the UAE, although he has yet to make his national team debut.

Squad: Mohammad Rizwan (captain), Asif Afridi, Hammad Azam, Imran Tahir, Imran Khan Snr, Johnson Charles, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Umar, Blessing Muzarabani, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rilee Rossouw, Shahnawaz Dhani, Shan Masood, Shimron Hetmyer (available) ), Sohaib Maqsood, Sohaibullah, Sohail Khan, Sohail Tanvir, Usman Qadir, Mohammed Wasim

Peshawar Zalmi

Last season: Fourth

Best: Champions 2017

What’s up? The disruption created by the suspension of the seasons may have caused stress to the HR departments of the franchises. Daren Sammy, who is the soul of the Peshawar franchise, knew exactly what to do, however.

He called on a trio of fellow Caribbean Fabian Allen, Rovman Powell and Fidel Edwards to fill the gap, which means Peshawar will have plenty of firepower when the tournament restarts.

Squad: Wahab Riaz (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Amad Butt, Bismillah Khan, David Miller (partially available), Fabian Allen (partially available), Fidel Edwards (partially available), Haider Ali, Hazratullah Zazai, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Akmal, Mohammad Amir Khan, Mohammad Irfan Snr, Mohammad Imran Jnr, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Shoaib Malik, Umaid Asif, Waqar Salamkheil

Quetta Gladiators

Last season: Fifth

Best: Champions 2019

What’s up? Sarfaraz Ahmeds’ arrival in the United Arab Emirates before the quarantine was far from ideal. And Quetta has a lot of ground to catch up, as they were at the bottom of the table when the championship was postponed.

However, they have the most prominent addition to appeal to. Andre Russell is back in PSL, as a replacement for Quettas.

Squad: Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain), Abdul Nasir, Andre Russell (partially available), Arish Ali Khan, Azam Khan, Cameron Delport, Faf du Plessis, Hassan Khan, Jack Wildermuth, Jake Weatherald, Khurram Shehzad, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Usman Khan, Usman Shinwari, Zahid Mahmood, Zahir Khan

