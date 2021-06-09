US Senate passes $ 250 billion competition bill in China





NEW YORK – The United States Senate on Tuesday passed comprehensive legislation providing for $ 250 billion in R&D and other spending, aimed at taking on China as the two countries vie for technological leadership. The United States’ Innovation and Competition Act, incorporating the old Endless Frontier Act, was passed by 68 votes to 32. Over five years, it appropriates $ 52 billion in emergency funding for the semi-public sector. -conductors and authorizes $ 81 billion in spending by the National Science Foundation. “Ultimately, the bill will be seen as one of the most important things this chamber has done in a very long time – a declaration of faith in America’s ability to seize the opportunities of the 21st century,” said the majority of the Senate. Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat who had introduced the Endless Frontier Act with Republican Senator Todd Young, said Tuesday ahead of the vote. “The ambitions of this legislation are great, but the premise is simple,” said Schumer. “If we want American workers and American businesses to continue to rule the world, the federal government must invest in science, basic research and innovation, just as we did decades after World War II. Although this is bipartisan legislation that Schumer pushed to pass quickly, he said it had gone through three months of negotiations and six Senate committees, with more than 20 amendments being considered on both sides of the House. gone, before they could get to the Senate for a final vote. Ambitious spending plans were curtailed in the process. The $ 100 billion originally proposed and authorized for new leadership at NSF will be reduced to just $ 29 billion over a five-year period. Schumer’s camp stressed the importance of federal investment in basic research that can be translated into practical use to track Beijing’s aggressive R&D spending. “Whoever harnesses technologies such as AI and quantum computing and innovations that have never been seen before will shape the world in their image,” he said. “Do we want this image to be a democratic image … or do we want it to be an authoritarian image, like President Xi [Jinping] would like to impose on the world? “ In a March report, the U.S. National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence recommended $ 40 billion in funding “to expand and democratize” federal AI research and development, calling the sum “modest down payment on future breakthroughs ”. “China’s plans, resources and progress should concern all Americans,” the report said, later warning that “China possesses the power, the talent and the ambition to overtake the United States as a world leader in AI over the next decade if current trends do. not change. “ If a similar competitiveness measure is passed in the House, any differences between the two-chamber versions will have to be ironed out before the final product is promulgated by US President Joe Biden, whose administration has publicly supported the introduction of the l ‘Endless Frontier Act.







