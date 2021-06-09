Troubled Waters: What Causes Mysterious Scum in a Jakarta Canal? | Indonesia





A thick layer of snow-like moss covers the surface of a canal in the Indonesian capital, Jakarta. Moss has exuded from the waters of the East Flood Canal at Marunda on several occasions in recent years, usually during the rainy season. Similar pollution plagued waters in India, including Delhi’s sacred Yamuna River, which was covered in toxic foam caused by untreated waste, chemicals and pollutants. A family watches the pollution escaping from the Marunda Lock Bridge in Jakarta. Photograph: Aslam Iqbal / SOPA Images / REX / Shutterstock In Jakarta, liquid waste, including detergents from neighboring homes and factories, has been blamed. The exact cause of the recent foam in Marunda is unclear, said Muharram Atha Rasyadi, urban activist for Greenpeace Indonesia, although household waste and litter are the main contributors to pollution of rivers in Jakarta. Moss engulfs aquatic plants. Photograph: Aslam Iqbal / SOPA Images / REX / Shutterstock During the rainy season, contamination from waste in the river, such as plastic waste, usually increases due to the higher flow upstream, he said. We need more and more adequate wastewater treatment in the city. We also need a stronger policy and its implementation to sanction litter. The government has already used nets to trap waste so that it does not flow to the sea, and has deployed teams to collect objects from the surface. But the pollution of the Jakartas rivers has been exacerbated by the increase in medical waste such as single-use masks. A recent study found a 5% increase in debris found at two river outlets, the Cilincing and Marunda rivers, compared to 2016, in part due to a recent increase in protective medical equipment, such as masks, gloves and safety suits. Lots of garbage around Marunda beach. Photograph: Kuncoro Widyo Rumpoko / REX / Shutterstock Jakarta, one of the most densely populated cities in the world with a population of over 10 million, is struggling with extreme air pollution, congested roads, flooding and land subsidence at a rate of 1 to 15 cm per year. The city was recently classified the most environmentally vulnerable city in the world by the Verisk Maplecroft design office, due to poor air quality and the risk of earthquakes. President Joko Widodo has proposed moving the capital from Indonesia’s main island, Java, to East Kalimantan on the island of Borneo. Activists raised concerns about the plan and warned that unless the government commits to green urban planning, the same environmental crises will simply reappear.

