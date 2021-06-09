Postponement of the Nagaon, Cachar paper mill auctions: Akhil Gogoi to PM Modi





Guwahati: Independent MP Akhil Gogoi on Tuesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reconsider the proposal to auction two former paper factories of state-owned Hindustan Paper Corp in Assam. In a letter to Modi, Gogoi said the government should revive and modernize the two units of Nagaon Paper Mill and Cachar Paper Mill in line with NEPA factories in Madhya Pradesh and Hindustan Newsprint Ltd in Kerala. The Bharatiya Janata Party has been kind enough to recognize the plight of these industries. In April 2021, promises were made that the BJP-led government in Assam would not only revive paper factories, but increase production, increase bamboo production in Assam, and increase paper distribution throughout the country. India. It was a matter of pure happiness not only for these besieged employees, but also for Assam’s industrial prospects. However, the latest electronic auction notice would indeed deal a severe blow to all of those promises, Gogoi said. He called on the prime minister to take action to turn them into profitable businesses like India’s Navratnas and Maharatnas. Gogoi also advocated for the optimal use of the vast expanse of land owned by the two factories and their development into industrial zones for MSMEs in Assam. Emphasizing that the two factories were symbols of the economic prosperity of modern Assam after the oil and tea sectors, he said in the letter, I hope you will consider the matter urgently so that the Nagaon and Cachar factories online auction may be canceled. The HPC unit of Cachar in Panchgram ceased operations on October 20, 2015, while the Nagaon plant in Jagiroad did so on March 31, 2017. No salaries were paid to the personnel of the Cachar and Nagaon since January and March 2017, respectively, officials said. . In June 2018, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) ordered the opening of corporate insolvency resolution proceedings under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), 2016 against HPC , which previously submitted a stimulus proposal of Rs 1,995 crore to the government. Read also : SOS: Assams Nagaon Paper Mill is dying, its staff too, parents During the hearing, the NCLT ordered the liquidation of the two factories, although the BJP-led state government has promised the revival of both factories since former chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal took power. in 2016. However, after several rounds of meetings between all stakeholders and a number of hearings, on April 26, the NCLT ordered the liquidator to sell HPC, in accordance with the decision of the National Company Law Appeal Tribunal (NCLAT ). As a result, on June 1, HPC liquidator Kuldeep Verma published advertisements in newspapers in different languages ​​soliciting bids for the company’s electronic auctions. During the auction, all HPC assets, including the two factories, residential apartments, office assets, and a huge stockpile of inventory such as coal, unslaked lime, bamboo and limestone, will be put under the hammer. The reserve price for the bids has been set at Rs 1,139 crore and the last submission date is June 15th. The auction is scheduled for June 30. Related

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos