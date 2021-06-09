“Agricultural emergency” for the benefit of producers, put an end to cartelization: PM – Journal





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday that his government was implementing the agricultural emergency in the country to give maximum benefits to producers and eradicate cartalisation.

We are going for an agricultural emergency in the country to boost agricultural yield which will help stabilize the economy, Prime Minister Khan said during a discussion with a group of farmers who called him to the Prime Minister’s house .

During the meeting, the farmers expressed their gratitude for the measures taken by the government to save the farmers for the exploitation of agro-industries, in particular the sugar mafia. They appreciated Prime Minister Khan for his intervention, which led to the passage of the Sugar Factories Control (Amendment) Act 2021 by the Punjab Assembly, giving a direct benefit of Rs 80-90 billion to cane producers. sugar from the province. On this occasion, the producers presented a number of proposals on upgrading the agricultural sector.

The Prime Minister reiterated his government’s commitment to support the agricultural sector for economic recovery. At the same time, he called on industrialists to avoid profits and cartels that drag the public into inflation.

I firmly believe that the country will rise thanks to the agricultural sector, he said. The Prime Minister also insisted on industrialists to make a profit, but avoid making a profit.

He asked them not to make cartels that ultimately weigh on the public with inflation. I assure you the government will not let the farmers be exploited and my team and I will keep in touch with you, he added.

The prime minister said his government’s efforts resulted in the timely payment of sugar cane harvests to farmers during grinding seasons, which was not the case before.

Prime Minister Khan said he had asked his team to meet with farmers and explore new innovations used by the world in the agricultural sector. Until we modernize and modernize our industries, we cannot move forward, he added.

He said he grew up watching the rapid rise of Pakistan and also saw its rapid decline due to injustices in the country. It is the law of Allah Almighty that any nation that does justice to its people will arise and progress.

The Prime Minister regretted that farmers do not get their share. There is mafia power in this sector and it takes maximum advantage of our corrupt system.

He said the corruption of the rulers at the helm ultimately ruins the country. And it’s the same for all third world countries, he added.

Mr Khan reiterated that when corrupt leaders rule the roost, they make money and destroy the system of governance, stopping a country’s progress.

The prime minister said his government had confronted the sugar mafia which threatened the FIA ​​with triggering a sugar shortage in the country if the investigation against it continued.

He insisted that the country would progress from then on, adding that China has always extended its support for the modernization of Pakistan’s agricultural sector.

Posted in Dawn, June 9, 2021

