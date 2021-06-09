Politics
Boris Johnson’s G-7 plans get a timely boost from Joe Biden
Behind many successful British leaders on the world stage was a collaborative American president. And in Joe Biden, there are early signs that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has found a profitable partner.
As he prepares to host the Group of Seven summit in southwest England this week, Johnson benefits from Biden’s commitment to team up with other countries in the face of unprecedented threats following the disruption of the Donald Trump era.
Thanks to American momentum, the UK hasgot a substantial G-7 deal on global tax reform to make big tech companies pay more in the countries where they operate. It had been a key part of British politics, but it had only evolved slowly until the Biden administration put its weight behind the idea.
Their task now is to work together to strike deals on climate change and commitments to revive the global economy after the pandemic. Johnson has set targets for Britain’s G-7 and COP26 presidencyclimate talks in November. He has already surprised some diplomats from other countries with the success of his government’s program.
“The fact that the summit has already agreed so much is good news for Boris Johnson and it is a good opportunity to state once again that relations are important,” said Karin von Hippel, Managing Director of the Royal United Services Institute in London and specialist in American foreign policy. “Biden is the most experienced foreign policy president in decades. “
The two have never met and will meet for the first time on Thursday. At first glance, the alliance between Johnson – the face of Brexit – and Biden – who opposed the UK’s separation from the European Union – comes as a surprise. It is certainly not without voltage potential.
Northern Ireland and the consequences of Brexit on the UK region will likely be one of the main topics of interest in the coming days. Biden, famous for his pride of Irish descent, has alreadyhas warned Johnson that he will abandon plans for a trade deal if the UK jeopardizes peace on the island of Ireland.
“You can think of the relationship between the UK and the US as a cake with a cherry on the cake,” said Christopher Meyer, former British ambassador to Washington. “The cake is the major part of the significant infrastructure of converging interests between the two countries. The icing on the cake is the personal relationship: if the two men get along well.
Indeed, Northern Ireland will be a key test. The EU is threatening to take further action against the UK government in the dispute over how trade rules apply to the region.
Difficultnegotiations between UK and EU officials are taking place in London as Biden prepares to arrive in Cornwall, and Johnson will bring his Brexit Minister David Frost to the G-7 summit. Officials from both sides will meet on Wednesday to try to defuse the dispute as it threatens to spill over to the summit, though few expect a breakthrough.
Biden is under national pressure to show his determination to support the position of Ireland – an EU member state – and post-Brexit tensions are likely to feature in many one-on-one meetings. Johnson with the leaders. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will be among the guests at the Cornish seaside resort of Carbis Bay.
Yet there is already plenty of evidence that the policies of Johnson and Biden converge. Meyer, the former ambassador, highlighted a common military engagement in the South China Sea. A Royal Navy warship will carry 10 American jet fighters as well as 250 American Marines in a crew of 1,700 men. As Trump hailed Johnson and the vote to leave the EU, the promise of a speedy trade dealfizzled out.
“Donald Trump in blessed memory loved Boris and loved the Queen and loved Brexit, but he never delivered,” Meyer said. “From Biden, although we had some difficult rhetorical passages, the evidence of a converging interest is there.”
Johnson will be keen to ensure Northern Ireland doesn’t derail anyrekindle what was once called the “special relationship” between London and Washington, although Number 10 Downing Street confirmed to Johnson this week that the Prime Minister does not use that phrase. A senior member of the ruling Tories who knows the two predicted that Biden and Johnson would put aside any past difficulties and work well together.
For the US president, the summit is also about building bridges with other international allies beyond the UK, von Hippel said.
“After Trump, it’s a cleanup operation,” she said. “They are more concerned with building trust.”
– With the help of Alberto Nardelli
