Joe Biden visits Europe on first overseas trip as US president

US President Joe Biden is embarking on his first trip abroad on Wednesday where he will meet European partners and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin.

“At this time of global uncertainty, with the world still grappling with a once-in-a-century pandemic,” Biden wrote in a Washington Post op-ed outlining his diplomatic efforts, “this journey is about realizing the renewed commitment of America to our allies and partners, and demonstrating the ability of democracies to both meet the challenges and deter the threats of this new era. ”

The president travels first to Britain for a summit of the leaders of the Group of Seven, then to Brussels for a NATO summit and a meeting with the leaders of the European Union. It comes at a time when Europeans have lowered their expectations of what they can expect from American leadership on the foreign scene.

Central and Eastern Europeans desperately hope to tie the United States more closely to their security. Germany seeks to see the presence of American troops there to be maintained so that it does not need to reinforce its own. France, for its part, has decided that we can no longer trust the United States as in the past and that the European Union must pursue greater strategic autonomy in the future.

“I think there is real concern that Trumpian trends in the United States may return to full halfway through or in the next presidential election,” said Alexander Vershbow, former U.S. diplomat and former deputy secretary general of the United States. NATO.

The travel order is deliberate: Biden consulted with Western European allies for much of a week as a sign of unity ahead of his summit with Putin in Geneva.

Biden is also expected to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Brussels, a face-to-face meeting between two leaders who have gone through many difficult times in their relationship over the years.

Travel will be more about messaging than specific actions or offers. And the top priority for Biden, who leaves for his first stopover in the UK on Wednesday, is convincing the world that his administration is not just a passing deviation from the trajectory of a US foreign policy that many allies fear. an irrevocable drift towards a more transactional outlook under former President Donald Trump.

During their face-to-face meeting in Geneva, Biden wants to privately pressure Putin to end a myriad of provocations, including cybersecurity attacks on American companies by Russian-based hackers, l imprisonment of opposition leader Alexei Navalny and the repeated, overt and secret efforts of the Kremlin to interfere in the US elections.

Biden is also seeking to rally allies to their response to COVID-19 and urge them to rally around a strategy to control the emerging economy and national security competitor, China, even as states -United express concern about Europe’s economic ties with Moscow. Biden also wants to push distant allies, including Australia, to make more aggressive commitments in the global effort to curb global warming.

There are several potential areas of tension. On climate change, the United States aims to regain its credibility after Trump pulled the country out of the fight against global warming. Biden could also feel pressure on the trade, an issue he has yet to pay much attention to. And with the United States well stocked with COVID-19 vaccines but struggling to persuade some of its own citizens to use it, leaders whose vaccination campaigns have been slower will surely pressure Biden to share. more surpluses in the world.

Another focal point will be China. Biden and other G-7 leaders will announce an infrastructure finance program for developing countries, intended to directly compete with Beijing’s Belt-and-Road initiative. But not all European powers have viewed China in as harsh a light as Biden, who described the rivalry with the tech-security state as the defining competition for the 21st century.

The European Union has avoided taking as strong a stand on Beijing’s crackdown on the Hong Kong democratic movement or the treatment of Uyghur Muslims and other ethnic minorities in western Xinjiang as the Biden administration might wish. But there are signs that Europe is willing to watch Beijing more.

The EU announced sanctions in March against four Chinese officials implicated in human rights abuses in Xinjiang. Beijing, in turn, responded by imposing sanctions on several members of the European Parliament and other Europeans critical of the Chinese Communist Party.