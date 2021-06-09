Politics
With a speech and free shots, Modi is India’s messiah again. States accused of failure
PMinister Narendra Modi’s announcement to distribute Covid vaccines for free to states from June 21 is finally good policy thinking, but more importantly, it’s smart policy.
The Modi government’s vaccination policy was terribly wrong, it was ill-conceived, uneven and most certainly not on track to vaccinate all eligible Indians on time. Essentially, he had all the ingredients for a recipe that could potentially put PM Modi and his “good governance” claims on the dock.
But, if there’s one thing Modi is good at, it’s convincing his constituents that he’s their eventual savior, even though his critics are able to see right through him and point the glaring holes.
The latest vaccine example is smart politics precisely because of this. Narendra Modi once again positioned himself as the messiah who stepped in to save the people of this country, when various state governments apparently failed. You just need to read the lines, not even between them, to find out how that is explicitly the message through his new vaccine policy and how his address to the nation was designed entirely around it.
Modi The vaccinator
Modi’s 5 p.m. speech to the nation on Monday was a projection of benevolence and generosity, with his announcements of free vaccines for all over 18s.
If you thought Modi wasn’t listening to the criticisms that came to him all this time, you were wrong. He was listening, and intensely to it. What he did in his speech on Monday was raise each of those criticisms, almost in a way that pokes fun at them, and amplify his justifications. It is another matter that he asks the questions and answers them as well. Why give anyone the opportunity to ask crossover questions through dialogue when you can easily choose your questions and answer them as well, throughout a monologue?
But the biggest criticism he sought to dismiss was how he left states to fend for themselves amid India’s vaccine crisis. He claimed that the previous criticism was that although health was a matter of state, his government at the Center was in control. But after decentralizing vaccination processes to some extent on May 1, more than half a dozen states, including Delhi, Kerala, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, have started demanding a return to the structure. centralized earlier.
“What kinds of problems are encountered in such an important task, they have started to find out,” he said. What the prime minister failed to point out was that states were forced to turn to the Center because foreign vaccine companies refused to deal with state governments.
And now, to make sure all eligible Indians were vaccinated, Modi stepped in to provide the vaccines. The message was loud and clear. The Prime Minister has sought to project various state governments as subject to about-faces, incompetent and incapable of fending for themselves; that if the vaccine policy had been a failure so far, it was not because of the Modi government but because the states wanted to be in the driver’s seat. Suddenly, Modi has skillfully absolved himself of any missteps on the vaccine front and told his constituents that he now supports and will ensure that free vaccines are available to everyone.
“For all Indians, it is the Indian government that will provide free vaccines,” he said. declared, and with that, his message was complete.
Modi – The great convincing
Narendra Modi may or may not know his politics, but he certainly knows his politics. Convincing his voter with intelligently timed and cleverly crafted messages to clear him of any blame has always been his strong suit.
So while his rivals may call him a ‘choir‘(thief) he will convince people that he is the ultimate ‘chowkidar ‘ (keep). The demonetization may have been a political mistake, but Modi can convince people that it paid off, in any way (the election results after the demonetization are proof of that). Country may be reeling from unknown pandemic, but PM convinces people to strike thalis And light diyas to boost morale. It is this quality that places Modi far ahead of his rivals electorally.
Modi is still the savior. So when Uri’s attack happened, Modi retaliated with the surgical strikes. And when the Pulwama terrorist attack happened, Modi hit back with Balakot Air strikes and brought Pakistan to its knees.
And now the PM is projecting itself as the perfect response to the stumbling Covid vaccination campaign. Never mind, it is the Modi government that is largely responsible for this faltering program. The opposition had the perfect tool to corner the Prime Minister with his dismal handling of the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. State governments have spoken out against the Centre’s approach. But with the “they couldn’t do it, I will” implication of his speech, Modi did what he knows best to improve the political game.
Monday’s address was yet another ‘Mann ki Baat’ from the PM, but it’s very baat with which he manages to convince his voters.
Opinions are personal.
(Edited by Prashant Dixit)
