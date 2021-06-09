Malaysia and no country in Southeast Asia should be intimidated by China

Earlier this month, 16 Chinese military transport planes were sighted just over 100 kilometers off the coast of the eastern Malaysian state of Sarawak. Royal Malaysian Air Force called it is a serious threat to national sovereignty. The Foreign Ministry summoned the Chinese ambassador to Malaysia to express its displeasure at the incursion into Malaysian airspace. However, the spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry dismissed Malaysia’s concerns in affirming that the plane was there for routine flight exercises.

Malaysia is not alone in being suspicious of Chinese intentions in the region. China’s infamous nine-dash line around the South China Sea and unilateral claims to up to 80% of the contested waters, as well as the construction of man-made islands, have caused much consternation. Regular forays by Chinese trawlers have occurred in Indonesian, Vietnamese and Philippine waters, and belligerence displayed by Chinese navy ships and planes has further fueled suspicion.

Southeast Asian leaders must balance economic realities with the defense of territorial sovereignty and national pride.

The foray of Chinese planes into Malaysian airspace comes just two months after a controversial remark by Malaysian Foreign Minister Hishammuddin Hussein. During a visit to Fujian Province in southern China on April 1, Hishammuddin told his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi that you will always be my elder brother. Malaysian opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim lamented that this is not the language and style that should be used in the diplomatic world and international relations, as this apparently implies that Malaysia is a puppet for a foreign power. Anwar urged Hishammuddin to withdraw his comment and apologize to Malaysians. Hishammuddin later clarified that his remark was intended to show his respect to Wang, who is an elderly person and a very high-level diplomat.

Hishammudin should have been more careful with his language. His remarks offer further warning about the potential cost to Southeast Asian rulers of relying on China’s sphere of influence. Beijing calculated that as China became a superpower, the nations of Southeast Asia could not, and could not, challenge its economic and military might. This was highlighted after President Xi Jinping announced in 2015 that China did not intend to militarize the South China Sea, only to build more man-made islands and install missiles and erect buildings and land. military bases on these islands. The risk for Hishammudin was to further reinforce this lesson.

Malaysian Foreign Minister Hishammuddin Hussein (left) with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Nanping, China, April 1 (Li Xiang / Xinhua via Getty)

The countries of Southeast Asia, including Malaysia, recognize that none of them has the capacity to match the military might of China. And the region does indeed have close economic ties with China, which Beijing is keen to develop. Construction of a high-speed rail service linking Kunming in Yunnan province to Singapore as part of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) remains a top priority for China. However, the leaders of Southeast Asia must balance economic realities with the defense of territorial sovereignty and national pride.

China is actively cultivating Malaysia by financing and building huge infrastructure projects. In 2016, the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) costing Ringgit 65.5 billion ($ 15.8 billion) was launched to connect Kuantan on the east coast to ports on the west coast. The Melaka Gateway, a US $ 10.5 billion commercial and real estate development project, was awarded to a Malaysian company that included three Chinese business partners. Three pipelines were also awarded to Chinese companies at a cost of US $ 4.1 billion.

Malaysia was right to be disappointed with China’s action to send military planes close to its borders.

Yet after the ruling Barisan Nasional was removed from his post in 2018, the new Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamed process to examine these projects. During a visit to Beijing in August 2018, he warned on the new version of colonialism where the rich countries attacked the poorest in what was seen as a blow to China. The three planned pipelines were scrapped a month later. Mahathir renegotiated the terms of the ECRL and reduced the cost to 44 billion ringgit in 2019.

With the fall of the Mahathir government in February 2020, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin proceeded to reconciliation with China. In April of this year, it was ad that the renegotiated ECRL would cost 50 billion ringgits. However, the government of the state of Malacca canceled the Melaka Gateway project in November 2020 on the grounds that there had been no development.

Malaysia’s experience shows how China’s influence conditions behavior in Southeast Asia. In 2019, Nikkei Asia reported that the ten members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations had overtaken the United States as China’s second-largest trading partner. Chinese investments are also flowing into Southeast Asia, mainly via the BRI, the World time report As of November 2020, China’s investments in Southeast Asia accounted for over 76% of total investments in BRI-related countries and regions.

But none of this should make Southeast Asian rulers surrender their sovereign interests to a tyrant in Beijing. Malaysia was right to be disappointed with China’s action to send military planes close to its borders. Malaysia should learn a lesson for itself, that China has a new version of colonialism. Responding collectively as a region should be the priority.