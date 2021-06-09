Fawad asks West to do some soul-searching following the terrorist incident in Canada





Information and Broadcasting Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Tuesday that the West, which has always blamed Muslims for extremism, should do some soul-searching because a Muslim family has been ruthlessly martyred in Canada.

Condemning the truck attack on the Pakistani-Canadian Muslim family, he said the West should drop the double standards and instead of accusing Muslims of extremism, should have a full retrospective of the reasons for the increase in hate crimes in his society.

The minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has repeatedly drawn the world’s attention to Islamophobia by vehemently raising the issue in global forums.

Sadly, he said, Islamophobia had completely penetrated Western society, which needed to be eradicated through war-torn corrective measures.

Fawad ruled out the possibility of any United States (US) air base in Pakistan as all of these facilities were under his own use (Pakistans).

It was Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), which after coming to power ended the drone surveillance device (given to the United States in the past), Fawad said while briefing the media on the decisions. taken at the chaired Federal Cabinet meeting. by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

All air bases are under the use of Pakistan. At present, no negotiations in this regard are underway as Pakistan cannot donate any airbase. [to any country], he said recalling the political statement made by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in the Senate.

When a Muslim kills he is a #terrorist, but when another faith kills he is #Mental Disturbance #Islamophobia #Muslim Holocaust #CanadaEveryone was killed except the child who is in intensive care. pic.twitter.com/cMQmRFGgGz

– Hend FQ (@LadyVelvet_HFQ) June 8, 2021

Ghotki’s tragedy

The minister said cabinet members offered Fateha for the martyr Ghotkis train crash. Details of the initial investigation into the incident will be made public, he added.

Unfortunately, he said, national institutions like the Pakistani Railways were in shambles due to illegal appointments, mismanagement and zero investment from previous regimes. It was the PTI government that launched the ML-I (Main Line-1) mega project to improve rail infrastructure, he added.

He held the previous regimes responsible for the tragedy because they had left an inefficient railroad department behind. Accidents like Ghotkis were happening in the country, due to their outright negligence for a decade.

Fawad said the PML-N government spent a whopping Rs300 billion on the Orange Line train in Lahore. The railways would not have faced such a horrible situation if the PML-N had spent that amount on their improvement.

He said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) during their reign engaged in corruption and plundered national wealth with impunity. They did not allow any institution to flourish and ruined them with illegal and political appointments.

Likewise, he added, the two sides had ruined Pakistan Steel Mills, Pakistan International Airlines and other institutions without any regrets.

On the contrary, he said the PTI government had so far appointed the heads of around 60 organizations on merit and on an apolitical basis, and none had been challenged.

All the appointments were made in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, who fully believed in meritocracy and transparency, he added.

The minister urged the opposition to cooperate with the government to complete electoral reforms, advising them to refrain from using parliament to seek redress in cases of corruption by their leaders.

He expressed the hope that the I vote and the VPD would go a long way in promoting transparency and ensuring the credibility of the electoral process in the country.

The Ministry of Science and Technology informed the meeting of the specifications and design of the EVM. pic.twitter.com/HAlxIZjrvc

– The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) May 31, 2021

He said the PTI had become the only federal party in the country while the PPP and PML-N were relegated to Sindh and central Punjab respectively, hoping they would tighten further in those areas in the next general election.

Importance of GEV

On the use of the electronic voting machine (EVM) in the upcoming general election, he said the government presented the Electoral Reform Bill to Parliament in October last year with 49 amendments to the Electoral Reforms. existing electoral laws.

We want legislation on these amendments in consultation with the opposition parties so that we can lead to such elections which will be acceptable to all, he said.

Stressing the importance of EVMs for a quick and accurate compilation of election results, the minister said it was a general comment that allegations of rigging were mainly made during the time interval between the end voting and announcement of results, and the use of EVMs would help close any loopholes in this regard.

Commenting on the I vote, the Minister said that granting the right to vote to overseas Pakistanis was one of the main programs of the PTI government. The I vote, he added, would help an estimated eight to nine million expatriates exercise their right to vote, who played a vital role in strengthening the national economy.

As a result, we presented a comprehensive report to the Pakistan Election Commission (ECP). In addition, the ECP received a report on the I vote from an independent consultant.

He said all the technology regarding EVM is in place and all manufacturers are busy producing it.

Fawad said the Information Ministry also ordered the purchase of 500 EVMs to organize press club and bar elections.

The minister said it was unfortunate that the PML-N filed a petition in court against the voting rights of overseas Pakistanis, while the PPP’s response to it was still pending.

Is the economy on an upward trajectory?

He said the opposition rhetoric on inflation and the deteriorating economy had completely fizzled out as all economic indicators were on an upward trajectory due to the cautious policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He added that some 1.1 trillion rupees had been given to farmers, GDP growth projected at 3.9% and remittances had reached an all time high.

The minister said the Federal Cabinet had rejected Pakistan Television Corporations (PTV) ‘s request to sign an agreement with Indian channels to broadcast cricket matches. However, the government was working on an alternative plan to this end.

Relations with India cannot be improved unless it cancels its August 5, 2019 action, he argued, citing the reason for rejecting PTV’s request.

Fawad said the Federal Cabinet has been told that around 17 million people are taking advantage of the Ehsaas program, which is being digitized to make it more transparent.

He said the former chairman of the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) Tariq Malik was reappointed because he was familiar with the workings of the organizations.

The minister said the Federal Cabinet approved the appointment of Najib Agrawala as Chairman of the First Women Bank, and Bushra Ehsan, Sabiha Sultan, Akbar Ali, Wajahat Rasool Khan and Naghmana Alamgir Hashmi as members of its board of ‘administration.

The initiative would pave the way for the privatization of the First Women Bank, he added.

The Federal Cabinet approved the appointment of Aamir Mohiuddin, a head of the BS 20 secretariat group, as the Managing Director (CEO) of the Pakistan Housing Authority Foundation. The appointment of Judge (retired) Zia Pervaiz as a member of the Commission of Inquiry into Enforced Disappearances was also welcomed.

Fawad said the cabinet approved Umer Hameed Lodhi’s reappointment as managing director of the Utility Stores Corporation of Pakistan. Naveed Ismael has been appointed to the board of directors of K-Electric, he added.

