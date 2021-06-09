Jokowi urged to assess Tjahjo Kumolo, controversial statements





PEOPLE’S SPIRIT – The Anti-Corruption Civil Society Coalition asked President Joko Widodo to assess the Minister of Administrative Reform and Bureaucratic Reform (MenpanRB) Tjahjo Kumolo. This is linked to his statement which supports the attitude of the leadership of the Corruption Eradication Commission who did not attend the convening of the National Human Rights Commission. The Coalition considers Tjahjo Kumolo’s statement to be controversial on June 8, 2021. Indeed, the minister also made a statement supporting the failure of the KPK leadership to summon Komnas HAM to investigate the matter of the National Insight Test. “Of course, Tjahjo’s attitude deserves to be further questioned as it causes more and more distortion of information and chaos in the public,” said Muhamad Isnur, a representative of the coalition in a statement. written statement with them, Wednesday June 9, 2021. Also Read: Many Ojol In Bandung Refuse BTS McDonald’s Meal Order: Not Worth It The controversial statement came about when Tjahjo Kumolo said there was no connection between the implementation of TWK and the human rights violations.





In addition, he also said that TWK is a common thing and tried to compare it with his experience of participating in special research (Litsus) in the New Order era. Moreover, according to Tjahjo Kumolo, the questions explored in the TWK are broader, and not just about a person’s relationship with the Indonesian Communist Party (PKI) as in Litsus. Also read: Corn Age Marriage Aurel Hermansyah Hints at Dealing with Domestic Violence and Cheating: I Don’t Forgive Visually, the coalition considers the statement to be false and appears to take the existing issues lightly.







