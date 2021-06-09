Suvendu Adhikari meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi





Image Source: PTI BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari meets Prime Minister Modi BJP MP and West Bengal Assembly Opposition Leader Suvendu Adhikari met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday. Adhikari arrived at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, the Prime Minister’s official residence today, where they both had talks. Earlier on Tuesday, Suvendu Adhikari met with Union Interior Minister Amit Shah and party leader JP Nadda on Tuesday to discuss various issues relating to the state, including post-election violence. His meeting with senior BJP officers comes days after his presence at a Modi-Banerjee meeting to take stock of the damage caused by Cyclone Yaas angered the TMC leader. Adhikari, a former minister in West Bengal’s last government led by Mamata Banerjee, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in December last year, months before the state assembly elections. In his first interactions with senior BJP officers after becoming the leader of the opposition in the West Bengal assembly, Adhikari also met Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Party Secretary General Bhupender Yadav. “Shri @SuvenduWB ji called Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah ji,” Shah’s office said in a tweet, along with a photo of the Home Secretary and the West Bengal leader. . Adhikari also tweeted saying he discussed several issues regarding the state with Shah and asked for his blessing for West Bengal. “Honorable HM assured that he was and always will be there for Bengal,” he said. Adhikari defeated West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congressional Supreme (TMC) Mamata Banerjee in a close battle in Nandigram in the State Assembly elections held in March-April. Later that day, he also met Nadda at his residence and discussed various issues, including political violence in West Bengal. Speaking to reporters after meeting Nadda, Adhikari said the situation in West Bengal is very grim as BJP workers face an ongoing threat in the state. The Saffron Party stands firmly alongside its workers and will do everything possible for their well-being, he said. According to sources, Banerjee arrived late for the aforementioned meeting and left after submitting a report on the impact of the cyclone. Latest news from India







