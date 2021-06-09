Cabinet refuses to broadcast matches on Indian channels – Journal





ISLAMABAD: The Federal Cabinet on Tuesday flatly rejected the option of obtaining the services of two Indian TV stations to broadcast the next Pakistan-English cricket series in the UK.

Following the rejection of the proposal, Pakistani State Television (PTV) is in difficulty over how to show the matches to local viewers and cricket fans.

The decision not to sign a contract with two Indian channels (Star TV and Sony TV) was taken during the Federal Council of Ministers chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The Pakistan-England series begins next month with the national team due to depart for Manchester on June 25.

A crisis situation has arisen for PTV regarding the broadcast of the cricket series, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry told Dawn after the cabinet meeting.

Earlier in a press conference after the cabinet meeting, the minister said: The federal cabinet rejected PTV’s request to sign an agreement with Indian channels to broadcast cricket matches.

However, he added that the government was working on an alternative plan.

Relations with India cannot improve until it reverses its August 5, 2019 action in occupied Kashmir, he said, citing the reason for the rejection of PTV’s request.

Responding to a question on whether the last Pakistani Super League (PSL) cricket matches played in the United Arab Emirates would also be affected by the cabinet decision, Chaudhry said the series would be broadcast in the country as it was released. it was presented through a UAE. -based business.

No air base for the United States

Responding to another question, the minister ruled out the possibility of providing an air base for the United States in Pakistan.

It was Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) who after coming to power shut down drone surveillance installations (data from the United States in the past), he said.

All air bases are for the use of Pakistan. For the moment, there are no negotiations in progress because we cannot give [to any country], he said recalling the political statement made by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in the Senate.

Train accident

The minister said details of the preliminary investigation into the Ghotki train crash would be made public.

He said cabinet members offered Fateha for the martyrs of the tragedy.

Unfortunately, national institutions like the Pakistani Railways are in shambles due to illegal appointments, mismanagement and lack of investment from previous governments. It was the PTI government that launched the ML-I (Main Line-1) mega project to improve rail infrastructure, he said.

The minister held previous governments responsible for the tragedy as they left an inefficient railways department behind, claiming accidents like Ghotki’s had taken place due to their (previous governments) neglect for decades .

Mr Chaudhry said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government had spent Rs 300 billion on the Orange Line train in Lahore, adding that the railways would not have been faced with such a situation if this amount had been spent for its improvement.

He said the PML-N and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) plundered national wealth with impunity during their tenure.

They did not let any institution flourish and instead ruined them by making illegal and political appointments, he said, citing examples from Pakistan Steel Mills and Pakistan International Airlines.

On the contrary, he said that the PTI government had so far appointed the heads of around 60 organizations on merit and on a non-political basis, and that no appointments had been contested.

All the appointments were made in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan who believes in meritocracy and transparency, he added.

Electoral reforms

The minister urged the opposition to cooperate with the government in implementing electoral reforms, advising them to refrain from using parliament to seek relief for their leaders facing corruption cases.

He said the PTI had become the only federal party in the country, while the PPP and PML-N had been relegated to Sindh and central Punjab respectively, adding that their vote bank would decline further in the next general election.

Responding to a question on the use of the electronic voting machine (EVM) in the upcoming general election, he said the government introduced the Electoral Reform Bill to parliament in October last year with 49 amendments to existing electoral laws.

We want legislation on these amendments in consultation with opposition parties so that we can have elections that are acceptable to all, he added.

Stressing the importance of EVMs for a quick and accurate compilation of results, the minister said it was a general comment that allegations of rigging were mainly made during the time interval between the end of the ballot and announcing the results, adding that EVMs would help fill any gaps in This concerns.

Commenting on the I vote, Chaudhry said granting the right to vote to overseas Pakistanis was one of the top priorities of the PTI-led government, adding that the I vote would allow around eight to nine million expatriates to exercise their right to vote.

As a result, we presented a comprehensive report to the Pakistan Election Commission (ECP). In addition, the ECP also received a report on the I vote from an independent consultant, he added.

He said the Ministry of Information also ordered the purchase of 500 EVMs to organize the press club and bar elections.

The minister said it was unfortunate that the PML-N had filed a petition with the court against the granting of voting rights to overseas Pakistanis while the PPP’s response on the matter was still awaited.

He said the opposition rhetoric on inflation and the deteriorating economy had fizzled out as all economic indicators were showing an upward trajectory due to Prime Minister Khan’s cautious policies.

He said about Rs 1.1 trillion was given to farmers, GDP growth was projected at 3.9% while remittances hit an all-time high.

Mr Chaudhry said the cabinet had been informed that around 17 million people were benefiting from the Ehsaas program, which was being digitized to make it more transparent.

Meanwhile, the federal cabinet approved the appointment of Aamir Mohiuddin, an officer of the BS-20 secretariat group, as the managing director of the Pakistan Housing Authority Foundation.

The appointment of retired judge Zia Pervaiz as a member of the Commission of Inquiry into Enforced Disappearances was also approved.

The firm also agreed to the reappointment of Umer Hameed Lodhi as Managing Director of the Utility Stores Corporation of Pakistan.

Posted in Dawn, June 9, 2021

