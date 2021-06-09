Explained: What is the epidemic of “sea glanders” in Turkey that could jeopardize its economic activity, marine life

The Maramara Sea, which lies in Turkey and separates Istanbul between Europe and Asia, is infected with a new challenge: glanders from the sea. The enormous mass of organic matter has invaded the body of water, disrupting the aquatic ecosystem and local communities. The crisis was triggered by global warming and the increase in pollutants.

Amid growing concerns over the build-up of slimy green sludge, Turkey has vowed to save its coasts from new developments building up in its waters. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said: “We will save our seas from this mucilage calamity.”

Sludge was also seen in the adjacent Black Sea and the Greek Aegean Sea, which are connected by the Sea of ​​Marmara. Now the government has launched a massive campaign to get rid of the crisis that threatens Turkey’s marine ecosystem.

What is Sea-Snot and how was it formed?

Sea snot is a thick, slimy gray-brown leaf known as marine mucilage that is formed by dead and living organic material. Sludge is formed when nutrient overloaded algae spawns in hot weather due to climate change. It should be noted that algae are the main source of maintaining oxygen concentration in water bodies, however, if their growth is neglected, they could lead to the formation of this mucilage which could prevent sunlight from d ‘enter the deep waters.

Sea glanders were first found in Turkey in 2007. However, the recent outbreak is the largest in its history.

The Sea of ​​Marmara. (Photo: Google Maps)

While the exact cause of their rampant growth is being determined, one of the main reasons is pollution from organic compounds like nitrogen and phosphorus. Meanwhile, rising water temperatures have also played their part. Baris Salihoglu, director of the Institute of Maritime Sciences at METU, told DW: “We know that the water temperature in Marmara has increased by 2 to 2.5 degrees Celsius over the past 20 years, over the past 20 years. above the world average “.

The sea is surrounded by a population of nearly 20 million people, which has triggered overfishing in the region, causing significant loss of aquatic biodiversity, making it vulnerable to such epidemics. Industrial and agricultural runoff has also contributed to the degradation of Marmara.

Why the increased concentration?

The Sea of ​​Marmara connects the Black Sea with the Aegean Sea, which is an important trade route for the region. Right now the boats have to negotiate through the thick mud of the Marmara, however, if it spills over into the Black Sea, it could create a global problem. President Erdogan said: “My fear is that if it spreads to the Black Sea, the problems will be huge. We must take this step without delay.

The Sea of ​​Marmara is also a major source of economy in the region, which includes large metropolises like Istanbul, and the growing accumulation of sea glanders could put fishing industries at risk. Local fishermen complain that the nets are filled with mud, making them extremely heavy to lift and sometimes visible to the fish.

Meanwhile, the aquatic ecosystem is also on point. It was reported that fish species were threatened by the sludge as they died of suffocation. Turkish Marine Research Professor Bayram Ozturk told the BBC that due to the proliferation of mucilage, several species are threatened, including oysters, mussels, starfish, adding that “it is a real disaster “.

Divers said species of fish are dying under the mud.

The mucilage has spread almost 80 to 100 feet below the surface and if it collapses to the bottom of the seabed it could be even more damaging to the marine ecosystem in the area. Sea glanders have the ability to poison fish and other marine life that are already on the point.

The government dispatched a team of 300 members to inspect the potential source of pollution.