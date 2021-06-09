Boris Johnson pledged to find practical solutions to the Northern Ireland protocol as EU and UK officials meet today





British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the UK is determined to find practical solutions to the problems with the Northern Ireland Protocol in order to protect the Good Friday deal. r Johnson reportedly made the comments during a phone call with European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen last night. The UK government and senior European Commission officials are meeting in London today to discuss the Northern Ireland Protocol. A meeting will discuss the implementation of the Withdrawal Agreement, in particular in the Northern Ireland Protocol. This will be the eighth meeting devoted to the protocol and a failure to reach an agreement, which could see Britain taking more unilateral steps not to implement the protocol and the EU taking legal action and trade sanctions. US President Joe Biden has repeatedly expressed his concerns about the impact of Brexit on Northern Ireland. As part of his first trip abroad as US president, Mr Biden will land in Britain tomorrow ahead of a G7 summit focusing on coronavirus vaccines. The Democrat and his wife Jill are scheduled to land on Air Force One at RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk today to kick off an eight-day trip to Europe. Mr Biden will meet with US personnel stationed at the base and himself is expected to be greeted with a much calmer reception than his predecessor Donald Trump, who was greeted with a wave of protests. The President will meet face to face with Boris Johnson on Thursday in Cornwall, where the summit begins the next day. Having succeeded Mr Trump after his only term in the White House, Mr Biden said the trip was aimed at realizing the Americas’ renewed commitment to our allies and partners in an article for the Washington Post. Mr Biden also said he would meet with the prime minister to affirm the special relationship between our nations. However, this week it emerged that Mr Johnson was not a fan of the expression after an American magazine reported that he told his aides he disliked the term seemingly needy and weak. . Downing Street has said he prefers not to use the phrase and instead intends to foster a close relationship with Washington. Part of that, Johnson hopes, is a trade deal with the United States. Mr Biden will join other members of the group of major G7 economies on Friday in Carbis Bay, where there is the prospect of protest. The Prime Minister plans to use the summit to urge members, including Canada, Japan, France, Germany and Italy, to defeat Covid-19 by helping to immunize the world by the end of the ‘next year. Once the summit is over, the President and the First Lady will meet the Queen at Windsor Castle. Mr. Biden will then leave for Brussels and later Geneva in Switzerland. With AP report

