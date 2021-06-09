President Jokowi asked to assess Tjahjo Kumolo who supports KPK leaders





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – The demands of the Anti-Corruption Civil Society Coalition President Joko Widodo immediately summon and assess the Minister for the Empowerment of State Apparatuses and Bureaucratic Reform Tjahjo Kumolo. This is linked to Tjahjo’s statement which supports the attitude of the leaders of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK).PCN) who was absent from Komnas HAM’s appeal concerning the national insight test (TWK) as a condition for the transfer of employee status to ASN. “We urge President Joko Widodo to summon, seek clarification and assess Tjahjo Kumolo for the controversial statements he has made previously,” coalition member Feri Amsari said in a statement on Wednesday (9/6 / 2021). Also read: Tjahjo compares TWK KPK with Litsus, professor UGM: Litsus is used to get rid of citizens who do not agree with the rulers Feri, who is also the director of the Center for Constitutional Studies (Pusako) at Andalas University Law School, said Tjahjo’s statement appeared to take the TWK controversy lightly. According to him, as a state administrator, Tjahjo should understand that the TWK carried out against all KPK employees violates the law, tarnishes individual ethics, violates human rights and contradicts the decision of the Constitutional Court. “Even in defiance of the president’s instructions. In making this statement, it was as if Tjahjo was acting as the legal representative of the KPK leadership,” he said. Thanks for reading Kompas.com.

Get insight, inspiration and preview of E-mail you.

Register now E-mail Another member of the coalition, the executive director of Amnesty International Indonesia, Usman Hamid, argued that the PANRB ministry had no authority to assess human rights violations. He said, as stipulated in article 89 paragraph (1) letter b of the law number 39 of 1999 concerning human rights, this authority is within the scope of the authority of the Komnas HAM. “Tjahjo’s statement makes it clearer on the map of the actors behind the weakening of the KPK. Because it is impossible for an official at ministerial level not to know a law. Therefore, this statement is shown outside its interests as Menpan RB. So what is Tjahjo’s motive for making a statement on the controversy? ” he said. Read also: YLBHI suspects interest in Tjahjo’s defense against Firli Bahuri According to Usman, Tjahjo should have verified the participation of the PANRB ministry in the KPK ASN transition process which did not comply with the revised KPK law number 19 of 2019.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos