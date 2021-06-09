Xi Jinping’s call to build a “more loving” image of China (and what that may mean for the Asian giant’s international politics)





3 hours Image source, Reuters Legend, Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference. Renew the image of the country and “widen your circle of friends”. These are two of the Chinese president’s goals for the coming months. According to the state-run Xinhua News Agency, Xi Jinping told senior Communist Party officials a few days ago that it was important to present the image of a “trustworthy, kind and respectable” person. These statements mark a possible change in the diplomatic approach of the Asian giant, which analysts say has become increasingly antagonistic. The call comes in the middle of deterioration of relations with China with the great world powers. The country has faced mounting criticism for the violation of the human rights of the Uyghur Muslim minority and the crackdown on pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong, among others. For its part, China recently criticized the United States’ efforts to further investigate the the covid-19 virus came from a Chinese laboratory, while qualifying the decision of the Americans as “political manipulation and evasion of responsibilities”. Image source, AFP Legend, The deputy director of the information department of the Chinese Foreign Ministry suggested that the United States had introduced the coronavirus into China. Xi told senior officials it was important that China will tell its story in a positive way. “We have to make friends, unite and win the sympathy of the majority of the community, constantly widen the circle of friends [en lo que se refiere a] international public opinion, ”Xin said in a statement collected by Xinhua. The Chinese leader said the country should be “open and secure, but also modest and humble” in its communication with the rest of the world. Xi also said that the party’s propaganda organizations should make it clear that Beijing wants “nothing but the happiness and well-being of the Chinese people “. Chinese leaders hoped that the China Daily newspaper “would remain true to its duty to build a bridge between China and the world for better communication,” he added. Image source, Getty Images Legend, The “Wolf Warrior” movies are very popular in China. Analysts believe Xi’s comments admit the isolation of the country. Xi became president of China in 2012, ushering in an era of increased aggression and authoritarianism. The country’s diplomats have become increasingly aggressive in recent years, displaying sarcasm and harsh words against those who challenge their positions. The strategy has been described as “Wolf Warrior” diplomacy (“Gyoustray wolf “)Named for blockbuster patriotic films in which China’s elite special forces clash with U.S.-led mercenaries. Image source, Getty Images Legend, China and the United States seem to increasingly disagree. Analysis by Stephen McDonell, BBC China correspondent. Anyone who follows Chinese diplomats on Twitter will know how undiplomatic his tone has become during the last years. They were encouraged to pursue a “wolf warrior” strategy tied to conflicting and sometimes abusive messages, even directly attacking foreign governments. If Xi Jinping really wants his administration to be seen as more ‘kind’, it will require a sudden 180 degree change in focus. From the Philippines to Australia to Europe, popular trust in the Chinese government has collapsed. And part of that is attributed to aggressive public statements. Xi may now have been persuaded by those, including officials loyal to the Communist Party, who have argued that the sometimes unbalanced approach of the “wolf warrior” actually backfired. Perhaps Xi’s key statement to the Politbur was when he said that the Party leadership should “control the tone” of its communications with the outside world. Does this mean that the tone got out of hand? Many will say yes. The problem, of course, is that so much damage has been done that it will take more than just a change in rhetoric to repair it. This will likely require a change in inventory. It is also possible that Secretary General Xi’s speech is misinterpreted. Remember that you can receive notifications from BBC News Mundo. Download our app and activate them so you don’t miss our best content.

