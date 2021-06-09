Borrowed time





Ai taer e lahoti we rizq se maut acchi

Jis rizq se aati ho parwaz mai kotahi

Imran Khan had the best of intentions when, before becoming Prime Minister, he constantly insisted on Shaer-e-Mashriq Allama Iqbal’s philosophy stated in his verse quoted above rather than going to the IMF. We have seen Imran Khan’s Prime Minister of Finance Asad Umar dragging his feet to knock on the IMF’s door and himself being knocked out as a result. But we can and we must excuse Imran Khan for teaching economics from his dharna container as it was probably inevitable for his coming to power. Things are very different when you are on the other side of the fence.

My own guess tells me that it can only be divine intervention that can get Pakistan out of the grip of its foreign lending Shylocks. The country is fully pledged to multilateral donors, IMF, Paris Club, investors in Euro and Sukuk, and especially China with reference to CPEC projects. Pakistan’s external debt climbed to $ 115.7 billion in December 2020. For the same period, domestic borrowing stood at Rs 24,309 billion. Together, the total public debt stands at 44,978 trillion rupees, or 283 billion dollars, or 98.7% of our gross domestic product. This gives us a quick overview of our colossal debt obligations. All other economic indicators are becoming irrelevant at this time.

We have surrendered our pride and dignity to the greenbacks that are constantly needed to maintain our extravagant lifestyle in the aftermath of dire consequences. Alas! we are resolutely striving to maintain our foreign exchange reserves supplemented by begging and borrowing. We are happily trapped in this vicious circle and the perverse political agenda of the West. The country’s well-to-do sip the wine to the dregs with the hope that saqi (IMF) will continue to fill the cup, at least realizing what Ghalib had thought of such generosity.

Mujh tak kab unki bazm mai ata tha daure jam

Saqi nai kutch mila na diya ho sharab mai

Ironically, our financial experts and tax gurus are avowed followers of the policies of the World Bank and the IMF. We wait from them for remedies as they tighten the noose around our necks and chain our existence under the conditionalities dictated by their foreign masters.

Another endearing slogan of Imran Khan was to purge the country of deep-rooted corruption and nepotism. Unfortunately, he mistakenly assumed that only the man at the top is required to be clean and honest while the rest will automatically line up. Today, Imran Khan valiantly fights a lone battle against corrupt elements not only in his own cabinet and bureaucracy, but also against the business community which spares no opportunity to make hay while the sun is shining. The epitome of justice in any country can be determined by the perception of its justice system. If the judiciary is unwilling to accept its own responsibility from its own peers, then society is doomed to suffer from lawlessness and chaos. As the mockery of justice prevails in our society, we can still find some comfort in reciting this verse from Faiz. My apologies to the poet for replacing the word falak with adal.

Daste adal may gardishay taqdeer nahi

Daste adal may gardishay ayam he to hai

