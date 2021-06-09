Politics
Thank the Supreme Court for the new vaccine policy Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled on Monday
If Supreme Court Judge DY Chandrachud has obtained more credit, especially in social media, for the new vaccine policy unveiled Monday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it is not for nothing. It was his difficult questioning that forced Modi to declare that the Center would procure the Covid-19 vaccine at its own expense and provide it to state governments. No one would regret his decision to allow private hospitals to raise 25% of the vaccine stock, but they can charge a service charge of up to Rs 150 for each vaccine, in addition to the actual cost of the vaccine. In other words, 75% of people over 18 would receive the vaccine for free. Generally speaking, it meets people’s needs and addresses their concerns.
At one time, the Center behaved as if it were the responsibility of states to procure vaccines and to immunize citizens. This newspaper, for example, has consistently argued that the Center should not abdicate responsibility and treat immunization as a central policy. The Supreme Court bench headed by Judge Chandrachud, who suo motu took up the case, called the Centre’s policy arbitrary and irrational at first glance. What was more irritating for the government, the court asked him to produce all the records to show how he negotiated with the vaccine producers and how he spent the 35,000 crore rupees earmarked for vaccines in the budget of the Union.
The Center realized that the court was not ready to accept everything it said and wanted to do everything possible to arrive at the truth. The files summoned would have revealed why and how the vaccine policy allowed the two vaccine producers to charge different rates from the Center, state governments and private hospitals. They could also have revealed that the so-called vaccine policy reflected the thinking of one or a few people, rather than the collective wisdom of the central government. Moreover, he could not ignore the public opinion that was forming against the policy, as a result of which the mass vaccination had failed.
If the government had not waited for rap on the fingers of the Supreme Court and announced the policy reversal sooner, it would certainly have warmed the shells of the heart of the common man. Either way, it’s better late than never. Either way, what Modi announced isn’t anything out of the ordinary. This is not the first time that India has developed a vaccine policy. No other country has as much experience as India in the fight against contagious diseases. It has controlled diphtheria, smallpox and polio, to name a few, as a central program, implemented with the help of state health services. The private sector was not involved in these programs except as a promoter. Certainly, the private medical sector was in its infancy at this time.
Today there are more beds in private hospitals than in public hospitals, which is not a healthy trend. Given this dichotomy, it is perfectly normal to let the private sector procure vaccines and serve its customers. It will also lighten the government sector. The decision to cap service charges at Rs 150 will ban private sector profits. Much of the problem the Center faced and which the Supreme Court found unacceptable was the lack of transparency in its dealings. For example, speculation abounds about how the government exported vaccines when they were scarce in India.
There is also no clarity on the price of the vaccine, especially when one of the producers said he made a profit by supplying the vaccine at Rs 150 per jab to the central government. While the new policy is welcome, there is a strong case for a white paper on all related issues. It is currently debated whether the Supreme Court would insist on seeing records as how the 35,000 crore rupees, set aside for vaccines, were spent, now that the government has stood in line. Even if the court is reluctant to do so, public opinion should force the government to tell the truth about its vaccine policy. Transparency is essential for democratic functioning. Opacity can help in the short term, but it is not a substitute for transparency in the long term. One of the reasons the Center performed poorly in court is because it seemed to be hiding the truth. May transparency prevail!
