In Kenya, mystery and silence over Gulen’s kidnapping

NAIROBI – How did a foreign national disappear from the Kenya Police Headquarters and find himself under arrest in Turkey, despite a court ruling prohibiting his extradition? A week after it emerged that Selahaddin Gulen, whose uncle is a long-time enemy of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, had been forcibly returned to his country, Kenya has remained silent on the kidnapping and any role that he could have played. Human rights activists say the incident shed light on Kenya’s history under President Uhuru Kenyatta of ignoring court orders and collaborating with foreign security agencies. Since 2016, Turkey has arrested tens of thousands of people suspected of having links to US-based Muslim preacher Fethullah Gulen, accused of staging a failed coup in 2016 that left hundreds dead. According to court documents filed in Kenya, his nephew Selahaddin Gulen, 30, a US permanent resident, visited the country on October 17 where he was arrested at the airport after going through immigration. Ankara had sent an alert to Nairobi saying that Gulen was wanted for “child abuse” and asking that he be extradited to Turkey. His lawyers said the alleged pedophilia case was “tried and concluded with the applicant’s acquittal in 2018”. They argued that “the Turkish government is waging a prolonged campaign to prosecute and persecute the applicant along with his family,” claiming that Selahaddin’s brother, sister and 62 other family members were currently in prison. “Their only crime was that they were related to a certain Fethullah Gulen,” a court file said. The preacher, who lives in Pennsylvania, insists he is the head of a peaceful network of charities and businesses, and denies any connection to the 2016 coup attempt. In March, a Kenyan judge issued orders barring authorities from deporting Selahaddin – who was also in possession of an asylum seeker pass – to Turkey. – “Force seizure” – Under his bail conditions, Selahaddin had to report to police every Monday. According to an urgent court request filed by his lawyer Jotham Arwa on May 5, it was when he had presented to the main police headquarters in Nairobi two days before that he was last seen. Arwa accused the Kenyan authorities of having “forcefully, without cause and blatantly seizing and detaining the applicant incommunicado” in a “hasty and clumsy attempt to circumvent the law” and return him to Turkey. Turkish state news agency Anadolu said Selahaddin was brought back to Turkey by intelligence agents. Police and immigration officials did not respond to numerous requests for comment.

