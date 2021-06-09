Will Trump disappear like Sarah Palin?





Trump probably won’t be doing this sort of thing anytime soon. Photo: Michael Becker / FOX

While reflecting on one of the big political media questions of 2021, will Donald Trump soon fade from view, and what will we write about if he does? I came across this quote from Joshua Green in The Atlantic published exactly ten years ago: It’s hard to escape Sarah Palin. On Facebook and Twitter, the news cable and reality TV, she is a constant object of contestation, the target or the instigator of a distressing proportion of political discourse. I remember now that it was around this time that liberal journalists often laughed at each other for lazily writing about Palin on slow news days, just as they did with Trump more recently.

After much speculation that she would run for president in 2012 produced no topical sensation for St. Joan of the Tundra, she began to fade into the background. When she produced a late pre-Iowa endorsement for Trump, that didn’t stop Ted Cruz from winning the state. And for obscure reasons (perhaps her untimely criticism of a tax subsidy deal to bribe air conditioning company Carrier to keep a factory open in Indiana), she was one of Trump’s few validators to never to have been rewarded with anything. Soon she began to fade from view with episodic reappearances that were almost shocking as it reminded us of just how big a deal she had been (including, last year, her appearance as the dance Mama Grizzly on The Masked. Singer, shown above, and a bizarre Instagram post hinting at a 2022 challenge to Senator Lisa Murkowski from Alaska).

Palins’ rapid descent into oblivion gave scholar Peter Hamby hope earlier this year that Trump could fade this fast:

It’s already dark there for Mister Trump. Without the presidency, he already controls our minds much less than he did just a few weeks ago. Like Palin, Trump himself will retreat in time, even as the damage he inflicted on our political culture remains. The media began to search for the next Crazytown ambassador, the next hearing.

While Hamby is ultimately right, it won’t happen right away, it seems. Arguably, the 45th President’s grip and his lies over the Republican Party is even stronger than it was when he finally stepped down, although he has been widely distorted and is only starting now. to resume his signature gatherings. And even those who think its stamina is limited generally no longer think the GOP will resume some kind of innocent pre-Trump trajectory; at best, we’ll be dealing with Trumpism, if not Trump, for the foreseeable future.

Perhaps the best way to understand the Palin-Trump comparison is not as back-to-back comets doomed to go out quickly, but as a shocking figure in touch with a powerful popular dynamic replaced by one with better ones. skills and perfect timing. As I said when Palin endorsed Trump in 2016, [I]In many ways, the Trump campaign is the presidential campaign that Palin herself could have aspired to lead had she had the money and the energy to do so. The folks who cheered on the amateur Palin didn’t need her much when the professional huckster stepped into national politics.

Within the framework of a new typology of the warring tribes of the Americas (and warring narratives of the country’s past, present and future), journalist George Packer has a very clear understanding of the relationship between these two champions of the real America. Years before Trump honed his pitch with a horny and fearful base rooted in unqualified white residents of small towns and suburbs, Palin was on the 2008 election campaign saying this: We think the best of it all. ‘America is in these little towns that we can visit and in these wonderful little pockets of what I call the real America, being here with you all the hardworking, very patriotic, very pro-American regions of this great nation. Those who run our factories, teach our children, grow our food and wage our wars for us.

Palin channeled the genuine fury of the white working class to the supposedly parasitic minorities and the contemptuous overeducated elites aligned with them, united in the person of Barack Obama, a black professional who had attended the best schools, who knew so much more than Palin. , and who was too cerebral to enter the mud pit with her.

But Palin was flawed and, most importantly, premature. John the Baptist at Trump’s coming, Packer says, alluding to the New Testament prophet who prepared the way for Jesus. She was therefore soon to fade, not because the outburst of her fame had calmed down, but because she herself was no longer necessary or sufficient for the savage cause she represented:

Palin collapsed during the [2008] countryside. Her miserable performance under basic questioning disqualified her in the eyes of open-minded Americans on the subject. Its Republican managers tried to cover it up and later denied it. In 2008, the country was still too rational for a candidate like Palin. After losing, she ceased to be governor of Alaska, which she was no longer interested in, and began a new career as a reality TV personality, tea star, and seller of autographed merchandise. Palin kept looking for a second act that never happened. She suffered the pathetic fate of being a celebrity ahead of her time.

But the resentments that fueled Palin and Trump’s careers have not subsided at all. America has not worked for real Americans for quite a while now, and they accuse the educated elites and their minority clientele of ruining it. The restoration of this often imaginary white Eden will not happen overnight, but in the meantime the thrill of terrifying the class race enemy with the hobgoblin of a rude and vengeful leader who says it as such can be. a satisfying blood sport. Palin was good at it, Trump is better and Lord help us if the real master of this sort of politics is still waiting behind the scenes.

