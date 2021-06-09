[Cek Fakta] Jokowi has a car with JOKOWI plate due to the accumulation of wealth? This is a fact check





Dissemination of a download of videos and photos showing a car with a “JOKOWI” license plate. The videos and photos circulated on social networks. Facebook account Kemas Fatan II shared the video and photo on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. The video shows a Toyota Prius with a “JOKOWI” license plate. The uploaded photo shows President Joko Widodo and First Lady Iriana taking photos with several people in front of a Mercedes-Benz car with a “JOKOWI” plaque. It is claimed that luxury cars belong to President Jokowi due to the accumulation of wealth. Here is the narration embedded in the video and photo uploads: “Wow ….

There are new rich here.

Thank you for the info,

Kira2 He amassed wealth in

Where are you?…

it does not matter”



What do you think of this article ? Happy





Inspire





Confuse





Sad







Search: According to the research results, the claim that President Jokowi owns a car with a “JOKOWI” license plate is false. In fact, the two cars with the “JOKOWI” plate are owned by residents of New Zealand, not President Joko Widodo. The Toyota Prius in the video was first uploaded by Indonesian Ambassador to New Zealand Tantowi Yahya to his personal Instagram account on May 23, 2021. Meanwhile, the video of a Mercedes-Benz car with a “JOKOWI” license plate belongs to Indonesian citizen of Yogyakarta who lives in Auckland, New Zealand, Dedy Muardi. A similar photo can be found in the Tribun News article titled “For a vehicle plate with the inscription ‘Jokowi’ these two Indonesian citizens abroad are willing to pay a high fee” uploaded on Friday July 20, 2018 . Conclusion:

The claim that President Jokowi owns a car with a “JOKOWI” license plate is false. In fact, the two cars with the “JOKOWI” plate are owned by residents of New Zealand, not President Joko Widodo. This information is classified as a type of deceptive content hoax (deceptive content). Deception occurs as a result of content formed with twisting undertones to vilify a person or group. This type of content is created intentionally and should be able to deliver opinions in accordance with the wishes of the information maker. Misleading content is formed using original information, such as pictures, official statements or statistics, but is edited in such a way that it has no connection with the original context. Reference:

1. https://www.tribunnews.com/seleb/2018/07/20/demi-plat-kendaraan-bertuliskan-jokowi-dua-wni-di-luar-negeri-ini-rela-rogoh-biaya-mahal? fbclid = IwAR2MfbHc-1G1-fIpiY7BN1KgI8K-Zi87Pn2yO0cBIHziYhaGumchH7ls2_k

2. https://www.instagram.com/p/CPM5XuKjXBO/?fbclid=IwAR1xi88raLGSv60sgW0rF8vZ_PmVNiXT8-CLiRA3POBc1f_CV26ftui6Vyc

https://archive.md/JVmAs * We are very happy and grateful if you find any information that is marked as a hoax or that refutes the results of the fact check then report it via email[email protected]or WA / SMS to the number082113322016 (VAN)







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos