16 MUL vs KAR match preview, playing XI updates, live stream details & pitch report





In PSL, the Sultans have only beaten the Kings once.

The Karachi Kings, led by Imad Wasim, are instead at the top of the points table with three wins in five games and a decent net run rate of 0.697. However, due to the cutthroat competition, a loss could bring them down significantly in the 2021 Pakistani Super League.

Their next game is against the Multan Sultans, who have had a dismal campaign so far. After losing four of their first five matches, Mohammad Rizwan and Co are ranked fifth on the points table and are in desperate need of a win. Their net run rate of -0.244 is not healthy by any stretch of the imagination.

According to the history books, the Kings mostly dominated the Sultans, winning five of the six games completed. but the latter has the firepower to get out of the trumps.

If the Sultans lose their next game, it could mean they would have to win almost all of their last four games to have any chance of qualifying for the playoffs.

Play suit for MUL vs KAR Multan Sultans

The Sultans will depend heavily on Mohammad Rizwan, who has done exceptionally well with the bat. In five games, the right-hander scored 297 points at an average of 59.40, but didn’t get much support from others. James Vince has 174 runs, but needs to be a bit more consistent.

Sohaib Maqsood played a few practice moves lower in sequence. In the bowling department, the Sultans have two of the best spinners – Imran Tahir and Usman Qadir. Shahnawaz Dhani is their main wicket taker with nine wickets. The rest of the bowlers were a bit inconsistent.

XI planned

Mohammad Rizwan, James Vince, Shan Masood, Rilee Rossouw, Sohaib Maqsood, Khushdil Shah, Carlos Brathwaite, Sohail Tanvir, Shahnawaz Dhani, Usman Qadir / Sohail Khan, Imran Tahir

Bench: Adam Lyth, Chris Lynn, Usman Qadir / Sohail Khan, Johnson Charles, Shimron Hetmyer, Waseem Muhammad, Hammad Azam, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sohaibullah, Imran Khan, Blessing Muzarabani, Obed McCoy

Kings of karachi

Babar Azam, without a doubt, was the Kings’ best hitter in the tournament. With 258 points under his belt, the youngster has an average of 86 points to go with an unbeaten 90. Sharjeel Khan has got a century and he has 200 points at a strike rate of 170.94.

Mohammad Nabi was skilled with the bat and the ball. In addition to scoring 174 points, he played with a 7.63 save, although he only picked one wicket. Arshad Iqbal and Waqas Maqsood selected a combined total of 11 wickets, although the latter had a saving of 10.78.

XI planned

Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam, Joe Clarke / Martin Guptill, Mohammad Nabi, Danish Aziz, Thisara Perera / Najibullah Zadran / Colin Ingram, Imad Wasim, Daniel Christian, Mohammad Amir, Arshad Iqbal, Waqas Maqsood

Bench: Joe Clarke / Martin Guptill, Thisara Perera / Najibullah Zadran / Colin Ingram, Zeeshan Malik, Mohammad Haris, Qasim Akram, Aamer Yamin, Noor Ahmad, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ilyas, Chadwick Walton

MUL vs KAR Face-to-Face

Overall

Played 8 | Sultans Multan 1 | Kings of Karachi 5 | N / R 2

MUL vs KAR broadcast details

Game times 6:30 p.m. IST

DSports Live Stream

