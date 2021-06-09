Former President Donald Trump returns as diminished TV draw





Former President Donald Trump reached less than a million measurable viewers over the weekend when he returned to the public eye at a political event in North Carolina.

Newsmax averaged just under 700,000 viewers between 8 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Saturday when Trump spoke, the Nielsen Company said. His speech was also broadcast live on One America News Network and C-SPAN, but their audience is not measured by Nielsen.

Fox News Channel did not broadcast the speech of the former president beloved by many of its viewers. The network has averaged over 1.5 million viewers for its typical Saturday night fare from Jesse Watters and Jeanine Pirro.

While Trump couldn’t eclipse regular Fox programming, at least for Newsmax, showing the former president live seemed like a good business move for the network. So far this year, Newsmax has averaged 202,000 prime-time viewers, including the busiest weekday evenings, Nielsen said.

Later on Saturday, Fox’s first hour with conservative media personality Dan Bongino reached 1.8 million people, making it the weekend’s most-watched cable news show.

Broadcast networks quickly moved into the summer, with NBC’s America’s Got Talent topping ratings on its return. CBS leads the week, averaging 3.3 million prime-time viewers. ABC had 3.17 million, NBC 3.16 million, Fox 1.7 million, Univision 1.5 million, Ion Television 970,000 and Telemundo 880,000.

TNT dominated cable news networks, averaging 2.36 million prime-time viewers last week. Fox News Channel had 1.94 million, HGTV 1.25 million, MSNBC 1.23 million, and TBS 938,000.

ABC’s World News Tonight led the race in evening news ratings, averaging 7.3 million viewers. NBC’s Nightly News had 6.3 million and CBS Evening News had 4.7 million.

For the week of May 31 to June 6, the 20 most watched prime time programs, their networks and their audiences:

1. America’s Got Talent, NBC, 7.37 million.

2. 60 minutes, CBS, 7.06 million.

3. Celebrity Family Feud, ABC, 5.74 million.

4. Kennedy Center Honors, CBS, 5.32 million.

5. Station 19, ABC, 4.9 million.

6. America’s Funniest Home Videos, ABC, 4.78 million.

7. Grey’s Anatomy, ABC, 4.76 million.

8. NCIS, CBS, 4.72 million.

9. NBA playoffs: Phoenix at LA Lakers (Thursday), TNT, 4.53 million.

10. FBI, CBS, 4.27 million.

11. Law & Order: SVU, NBC, 4.23 million.

12. The Chase, ABC, 4.07 million.

13. Law & Order: Organized Crime, NBC, 4.02 million.

14. United States of America, CBS, 3.951 million.

15. New Amsterdam, NBC, 3.947 million.

16. Football: EE UU v Mexico, Univision, 3.923 million.

17. Young Sheldon, CBS, 3.922 million.

18. FBI: Most Wanted, CBS, 3.89 million.

19. The $ 100,000 pyramid, ABC, 3.67 million.

20. NBA playoffs: LA Clippers in Dallas (Friday), ESPN, 3.61 million.

