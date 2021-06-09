PM inaugurates NBP mobile unit to promote social housing – Journal





ISLAMABAD: In a ceremony, Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated the mobile unit of the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) to promote the government’s low cost housing program.

The mobile unit aims to promote the offers of the plans. All borrowers’ questions will be handled by a qualified team, which will help speed up the processing of applications, according to a press release from the NBP.

The mobile unit is staffed with dedicated and trained staff to meet all the requirements of potential borrowers who would like to learn more about this program and assess the eligibility criteria.

The NBPs mobile unit aims to target underserved communities. This initiative will also help break down the barrier and the misconception of This (project) is not for me.

NBP chairman Arif Usmani informed the prime minister of the mobile unit, according to the press release. He explained how eligible customers will receive the application form, provisional spreadsheet and list of required documents along with the information of the nearest NBP branch where they can submit their documents for further processing.

NBP is currently the market leader in low cost home loans, with 680 designated branches across Pakistan to facilitate any potential borrower.

Posted in Dawn, June 9, 2021

