Meets Uddhav Thackeray-PM Modi: Shiv Sena Says He Values ​​Personal Relationships | India News





MUMBAI: The Shiv Sena said on Wednesday that he had always valued personal relationships regardless of political affiliations and that Tuesday’s one-on-one meeting between Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Prime Minister Narendra Modi was part of the relationship personal as well as protocol.

The personal meeting between Thackeray, who heads the Shiv Sena, and the Prime Minister had ignited political circles amid the Sena’s severed ties with its oldest ally the BJP after the Maharashtra assembly elections in October 2019 and the formation of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government with PCN and Congress.

After his one-on-one meeting with the prime minister, Thackeray said on Tuesday that there was nothing wrong with having such an interaction, adding that he had not gone to meet Pakistani leader Nawaz Sharif.

“The Chief Minister’s visit to Delhi was not for political reasons. Those who see it as politics … may be satisfied with their thinking. There will be a lot of speculation about this meeting. We only hope that Maharashtra’s pending issues with the Center will soon be resolved, ”spokesman Sena Saamana said in the editorial.

Thackeray had led a delegation of his cabinet colleagues including his deputy Ajit Pawar, a senior NCP leader, and Congressman Ashok Chavan to meet Modi and discuss state issues.

During the 90-minute interaction, Thackeray also had a one-on-one meeting with the Prime Minister.

Looking at the leadership of the BJP in Maharashtra, the editorial said they should try to understand the “nature of the Modi-Thackeray relationship” in the context of the meeting.

The editorial said the meeting between Prime Minister Thackeray, Ajit Pawar and Chavan lasted over an hour.

“We have no doubt that the atmosphere was good and the meeting took place in a friendly and cordial atmosphere,” he said.

Without naming a state, the Sena said the meeting between Modi and Thackeray was important given that there is no stalemate between the Center and Maharashtra that is seen elsewhere.

“The current Chief Minister of Maharashtra strongly believes that the state should receive its fair share,” the editorial said.







