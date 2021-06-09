US Senate Approves Counter-China Mammoth Innovation Bill

The measure cleared the chamber on a 68-32 vote

Washington:

The U.S. Senate on Tuesday passed a sweeping industrial policy bill aimed at countering the growing economic threat from rival China, overcoming partisan divisions to support the injection of more than $ 170 billion into research and development.

With both US political parties increasingly worried about competition from Asia’s biggest power, the measure cleared the chamber by 68 to 32 votes, one of Congress’ most significant bipartisan achievements since the start of Joe Biden’s presidency in January.

It is also the biggest investment in scientific research and technological innovation “in generations,” according to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

The bill is now heading to the House of Representatives, which previously passed a different version. The two will need to be reconciled into a single bill before it is sent to the White House for the president’s signature.

Biden said he was “encouraged” by the passage by the Senate of the US innovation and competition law.

“We are in a competition to win the 21st century, and the kick-off is ringing,” Biden said.

“As other countries continue to invest in their own research and development, we cannot risk falling behind. America must maintain its position as the most innovative and productive nation on the planet.”

The package, a key provision of which addresses a semiconductor shortage that has slowed US auto production this year, will help US industry build capacity and improve technology.

It is seen as crucial for US efforts to avoid being foiled by Beijing as adversaries clash in the race for technological innovation.

Schumer called the move “one of the most important things this chamber has done in a very long time, a declaration of faith in America’s ability to seize the opportunities of the 21st century.”

The proposal aims to address a number of technological areas in which the United States has fallen behind its Chinese competitors, notably in semiconductor production.

The bill allocates $ 52 billion in funding for a previously approved plan to increase domestic manufacturing of the components.

It also authorizes $ 120 billion over five years for the activities of the National Science Foundation to advance priorities, including research and development in key areas such as artificial intelligence (AI) and quantum science.

And it facilitates links between private companies and research universities.

“This is an opportunity for the United States to strike a blow in the name of the response to the unfair competition that we are witnessing from Communist China,” said Republican Senator Roger Wicker, one of the main co- sponsors.

Regardless of which countries make the best use of technologies such as AI, robotics and quantum computing, they will be able to shape innovation in its image, Schumer added, before criticizing Chinese President Xi Jinping.

“Do we want this image to be a democratic image, little D? Or do we want it to be an authoritarian image, as President Xi would like to impose on the world?” Schumer asked.

Candidacy for American “leadership”

A summary of Senate legislation notes how the Chinese Communist Party “is aggressively investing more than $ 150 billion” in semiconductor manufacturing in order to control advanced technology.

While top Senate Republican Mitch McConnell stressed that the measure remained “incomplete,” it was nevertheless passed with a healthy margin, underscoring how the country’s competition with its growing geopolitical rival, China, is. one of the few issues that can bring together Republicans and Democrats in conflict.

“For everything from national security to economic policy, there is a clear and urgent need to reorient the way our country sees and responds to China’s challenge,” said Republican Senator John Cornyn.

