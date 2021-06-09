Politics
How Biden and Erdogan can end the Turkish-American stalemate
For decades, Turkey has been viewed as a strategically important partner by US presidents. Barack Obama visited the country on his first official trip abroad. Donald Trump has had a regular dialogue with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
With Joe Biden, the nature of this relationship has changed.
The president waited three full months before speaking with Erdogan on the phone, signaling a demotion in Turkey’s ranking among America’s Friends. The next day, Biden then broke with another tradition among recent US presidents by calling the massacres of Armenians in Ottoman-era Turkey “genocide,” a term that sparks hostility in Ankara.
Other officials in the Biden administration have sent their own signals. Secretary of State Antony Blinken chose not to call Ankara at all during the recent Israel-Hamas war.
The disenchantment is mutual. In recent years, Turkish leaders have come to view the United States with suspicion, with senior officials openly being claiming America was behind the failed coup July 2016 attempt.
It is in this context that Biden and Erdogan are expected to have their first face-to-face meeting on June 14 on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Brussels. What to expect?
In Ankara, expectations are high. The hope is that Erdogan will be able to convince Biden that their countries have mutual strategic interests that are best pursued in a predictable and friendly relationship. This, he will argue, requires the United States to address the main points of contention.
And there are many, including Turkey’s acquisition of Russia’s S-400 air and missile defense system, which the United States says threatens NATO security; American relations with the Syrian Democratic Forces, which Turkey considers tainted with association with a Kurdish terrorist group; the lack of action on the American side in the face of Turkey’s demands to extradite the Turkish cleric Fethullah Gulen, based in Pennsylvania; and the New York prosecution of Turkish bank Halkbank for alleged sanctions violations against Iran. Erdogan plans to engage Biden in broad negotiations on all of these outstanding issues.
But the White House seems to be on another wavelength. The Biden administration’s dominant worldview appears to focus on the great power rivalry with China and Russia, and a key foreign policy objective is to contain authoritarian regimes. From this perspective, Turkey is no longer at the center of the strategic challenges facing the United States, and therefore the resolution of Ankara’s grievances is not an American priority.
Then there is the question of Erdogan himself. His intimate relationship with Trump must have made him suspect in the eyes of a Democratic administration. To make matters worse, Biden, who is keen to advance democratic freedoms at home and abroad, has in the past declared his intention to support the opposition in Turkey.
Despite these unpromising circumstances, the two presidents may be able to move forward on the S-400 issue, which in turn could herald the start of a less confrontational relationship.
The US position has hardened since Congress passed the National Defense Authorization Act, which stipulates that Turkey must “cease ownership” of the S-400 system before US sanctions can be lifted. This is a very high bar for a Turkish leadership which has tirelessly defended the acquisition of the S-400 as a sign of the country’s growing ambitions and strategic autonomy.
But Ankara might be able to agree to a deal in which it can only use the system in exceptional circumstances that endanger Turkish national security. The installation of the S-400 at Incirlik Air Force Base, used by the United States, would make it easy to monitor compliance.
The challenge would be to devise a common definition of these exceptional circumstances, given the nature of the threats Turkey faces, which include conventional threats as well as hybrid and asymmetric threats like terrorism and state failure in the neighborhood. close. A diplomatically attractive option would be to tie the use of the system to the circumstances defined in Articles 4 and 5 of the Atlantic Treaty, i.e. when NATO members agree that territorial integrity or Turkey’s security is threatened, or the subject of an armed attack. . This link would drastically limit potential use cases for the S-400 to actual and imminent threats.
For such a deal to work, Biden would have to convince Congress to change the NDAA. In return, Erdogan will have to fully accept the strict conditions governing the use of the S-400 system in the future.
Progress, or lack thereof, on this issue will define the first meeting of the two presidents – and perhaps the future of relations between their countries.
This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the Editorial Board or of Bloomberg LP and its owners.
To contact the editor responsible for this story:
Bobby gosh at [email protected]
