Don’t plan a wedding until Boris Johnson announces the June 21 lockdown, Minister says





Couples are expected to wait for large weddings to be booked until Prime Minister Boris Johnson has confirmed all restrictions will be lifted, a minister said. Current lockdown rules limit the number of wedding guests to 30, but all restrictions are expected to be lifted in England on June 21. Weddings booked after June 21 did not have to meet the limitations, but these could be upended if the government decides to delay unlocking amid rising Covid-19 cases. News and insights, direct from Westminster to your inbox As the government continues to consider whether to continue with the planned reopening, Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick has advised eager couples to wait for the Prime Minister’s announcement before expanding their guest lists. < style="display:block;padding-top:75%"/> Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds tied the knot last month (Photo: PA) He said the number of wedding guests allowed would be a topic for Boris Johnson on June 14, when the Prime Minister is expected to make a decision on Stage 4 of the roadmap. Asked whether people should always limit guest lists for weddings planned for later in the summer, Mr Jenrick told Sky: I wish I could see the number of people attending weddings increase, we think about it a lot. This will be one of the topics the Prime Minister will address on June 14 so that those who are looking forward to him do not have to wait very long. Pressed by the uncertainty this creates for anyone planning a wedding, Mr Jenrick added: We have always said that the roadmap is subject to a data review, which is what is happening now. < class=""> Read more June 21 is too close to call as ministers hope the wave of vaccines among young people will limit delays Whether it’s weddings, international travel, or any of those other important topics, you always have to wait for judgment on the basis of the data. So I won’t be making plans until you hear from the Prime Minister, but weddings can go on right now with a maximum of 30 guests. Mr Johnson married less than two weeks ago, marrying partner Carrie Symonds during a small service at Westminster Abbey. The couple invited all 30 authorized guests to the ceremony which was followed by a rally in the Downing Street Garden. They are expected to host a larger celebration followed by a honeymoon in the summer of 2022. At the time, ministers wondered if the couples’ surprise marriage was a clue that the Covid-19 roadmap to get out of lockdown was in jeopardy, but this was denied by the government.

