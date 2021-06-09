Jokowi inaugurated at the end of 2020, it is the state of the port of Patimban





Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – The port of Patimban continue to actively carry out its activities, including the loading and unloading of vehicles, after being inaugurated by President Joko Widodo at the end of 2020. The head of the KSOP office in Patimban, Hery Purwanto, explained that the port of Patimban currently serves LDF transport (long distance ferry) boat roll over roll or ro-ro operated by PT ASDP Indonesia Ferry (Persero). The current route for the crossing is the port of Panjang at Lampung and Pontianak. “Currently there are two routes and it is possible that the number will continue to increase,” he said in a press release on Wednesday (06/09/2021). Herry said that currently most of the users of the service are delivering goods and logistics from Jepara and surrounding areas. The Lampung road is serviced twice a week and the Pontianak road is serviced every 2 weeks. “They send goods by truck, the truck takes a boat to Patimban,” he said. So far, the port of Patimban has served 59 vehicles for transport. It all started with the embarkation of a single passenger with a loading of 129 vehicles in January and 36 passengers ashore and 29 vehicles unloading. The manifesto registered as passengers are drivers and drivers of vehicles. In addition, 76 passengers embarked with a cargo of 212 vehicles in February and 167 passengers disembarked with 102 vehicles unloaded. In addition, in March, the number of passengers increased to 203 people with a vehicle load of 419 units, and the number of passengers decreased by 208 people with 166 vehicle unloading units. In April, the number of passengers increased by 190 people with a vehicle load of 353 units and the number of passengers decreased by 201 people with a vehicle unloading of up to 131 units. Finally, in May, there were 202 uphill passengers and 350 vehicle loading units and 172 descent passengers with 111 unloading vehicles. “So every month the loading and unloading of these vehicles started to load,” Hery said. With the start of many activities at the port of Patimban, it is hoped that this will have a positive impact on the surrounding community, especially economically. “The presence of this passage may encourage the growth and services of other sectors such as industry and commerce in the provinces of West Java, Lampung and surrounding areas and have a multiplier effect on the economy of West Java. and Lampung, ”he said. Watch the selected videos below: quality content

