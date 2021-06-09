CIA chief says drone bases will not be hosted – Journal





ISLAMABAD: Government officials began to privately confirm a secret visit to Islamabad by CIA Director William Burns and suggest he was firmly told that Pakistan would not host spy agency drone bases on his territory.

It comes after the New York Times in a June 6 article claimed that Mr. Burns had traveled to Pakistan to meet with Army Chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa and ISI Director General, Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid, to explore the possibility of counterterrorism cooperation between the two sides.

The Central Intelligence Agency is said to be looking for bases around Afghanistan from where it could gather intelligence on Afghanistan and carry out counterterrorism strikes after the completion of the withdrawal of troops there.

Meanwhile, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, in response to a question about the US search for a drone base in Pakistan, said: Afghanistan will never again be a base from which Al-Qaeda is rising or any other terrorist group can attack the United States.

Although the exact date of the CIA directors’ hour-long trip has not been disclosed by either side, it is believed to have taken place in late April.

The purpose of Pakistani officials’ covert sharing of information with selected journalists at this point was apparently intended to dispel the impression that the two sides were engaged in negotiations over the hosting of US drone bases by Pakistan.

A New York Times article had said at one point that American officials believed Pakistan wanted to allow the United States access to a base. But, he said Pakistani officials were setting very strict conditions.

In talks between US and Pakistani officials, the Pakistanis demanded various restrictions in exchange for using a base in the country, and they effectively demanded that they approve any targets the CIA or the military would like. struck inside Afghanistan, according to three Americans familiar with the talks, according to the article.

Discussions between Pakistan and the United States on this issue in recent weeks have taken place at several levels between Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, NSA Moeed Yusuf and his American counterpart. Jake Sullivan, General Bajwa and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. , COAS / DG ISI and chief of the CIA, and the chief of the army and the American charge d’affaires.

Officials said the CIA chief wanted to meet Prime Minister Imran Khan, but was made clear that only a meeting between the heads of government of the two countries was possible.

The government’s insistence on a meeting of counterparts also stems from its anger at the lack of engagement at the highest level since US President Joe Biden took office in January.

Officials further said the CIA chief had been emphatically informed that no US operations would be permitted from Pakistani territory. Instead, they suggested asking the Americans to hand over the drones to them to carry out strikes against terrorist targets.

Posted in Dawn, June 9, 2021

