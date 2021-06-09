Narendra Modi’s government increases MSP for Kharif crops to over 50%; Check the full list





New Delhi: Narendra Modi’s government today increased the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for a number of Kharif crops that are sown during the summer season. The increase in PSM for these crops ranges from 50 percent to 62 percent. Union Cabinet approved MSP for Kharif crops for 2021-22 marketing season, said Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar

Wednesday, according to the report. Also Read – Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Starts June 13, Check Out Great Offers To Watch Out For Among the MSP approved for Kharif crops for the 2021-22 marketing season, the largest absolute increase in MSP over the previous year was recommended for sesame, which is Rs 452 per cwt, followed by Tur and Urad at Rs 300 per quintal each. The central government has increased the MSP for paddy from Rs 72 to Rs 1,940 per quintal for the 2021-22 crop year, up from Rs 1,868 per quintal last year, the Union Agriculture Minister said. . Also Read – 2021 French Open Results & Updates Live, Roland Garros Quarter-Finals Day 11 – Rafael Nadal Takes On Diego Schwartzman, Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek For In Action In the case of groundnuts and niger, there has been an increase of Rs 275 per quintal and Rs 235 per quintal respectively compared to last year. The differential pay is intended to encourage crop diversification, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) said in a statement. Read also – From Cristiano Ronaldo to Kylian Mbappe: 5 players who have the chance to make him count in euros MSP for Kharif crops for the 2021-22 marketing season Are Crop MSP 2020-21 MSP 2021-22 Cost of production 2021-22 (Rs / quintal) MSP increase (Absolute) Return more than Cost (in by hundred) Paddy (Common) 1868 1940 1293 72 50 Paddy (grade A) 1888 1960 – 72 – Jowar (hybrid) (hybrid) 2620 2738 1825 118 50 Jowar (Maldandi) 2640 2758 – 118 – Bajra 2150 2250 1213 100 85 Yeast 3295 3377 2251 82 50 But 1850 1870 1246 20 50 Tur (Arhar) 6000 6300 3886 300 62 Moon 7196 7275 4850 79 50 Office 6000 6300 3816 300 65 Peanut 5275 5550 3699 275 50 Sun-flower seeds 5885 6015 4010 130 50 Soy (yellow) 3880 3950 2633 70 50 Sesame 6855 7307 4871 452 50 nigerian 6695 6930 4620 235 50 Cotton (Medium staple) 5515 5726 3817 211 50 Cotton (Long Staple) 5825 6025 – 200 –







