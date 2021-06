ASI poll, there are 2 names of Jokowi’s most popular ministers who have the potential to become presidential candidates in 2024, who are they?

Tribunnews.com reporter Glery Blue La TRIBUNNEWS.COM, JAKARTA – The Indonesian Survey Flow (ASI) announces the results of the survey of potential 2024 presidential candidates. Two names of Indonesian cabinet ministers Striker Joko Widodo – The government of Ma’ruf Amin for the period 2019-2024, namely the Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy of the Republic of Indonesia Sandiaga Uno and the Minister Erick Thohir state-owned companies are the most popular for the chance to become presidential candidates in the next Indonesian presidential election in 2024. In the first two, the name of the Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Uno occupies the first position with a percentage of 13.5%. In second position is the name of SOE Minister Erick Thohir with a percentage of 11.9%. While the name of the Minister of Education and Research and Technology Nadiem Makarim comes in third position with a percentage of 10.9%. And in fourth position there is the name of the Minister of Social Affairs Tri Rismaharani with a percentage of 10.3%. Read also : Many PDIP executives are qualified and eligible for promotion to the 2024 presidential and vice-presidential candidates Meanwhile, the other candidates for the Advanced Indonesia cabinet are Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Moh. Mahfud MD (9.2%), Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani (6.8%), Minister of Agriculture Syahrul Yasin Limpo (6.0%), Minister of Religion Yaqut Cholil Qoumas (4.7%), Minister of Villages, Development of Underprivileged Regions and Transmigration, A. Halim Iskandar (4.7%) and Minister of Communication and Information Johnny G Plate (3.4%). However, it should be noted that there are still 18.6% of respondents who did not answer or did not make their choice. Political Parameters Survey Previously, the National Institute for the Investigation of Indonesian Political Parameters also conducted a survey of five national figures who will become presidential candidates (Capres) in the next presidential election in 2024. The survey, which was conducted from May 23 to 28, 2021, gathered 1,200 respondents and also asked five-figure respondents. “The eligibility of presidential candidates is the 5 biggest names if the presidential election is taking place at that time and President Joko Widodo is not allowed to stand for re-election, then there are 5 names of the characters who have the most opportunities? ”said the executive director. Indonesian political settings Adi Prayitno in a survey result linked to the political map circa 2024. and the latest political issues virtually, Saturday (5/6/2021). Adi also said that the general chairman of the Gerindra party, Prabowo Subianto, was the most popular figure at the moment with a figure of 22.3%. Next, in second place is Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo with 19.7 percent. Third, DKI Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan with 18.1%. Fourth, the chairman of the Democratic Party Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono with 10.1%. And then in fifth place is the Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy of the Republic of Indonesia Sandiaga Uno with a figure of 7.5%.







