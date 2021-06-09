Work on Jewar Airport is ramping up, PM Modi and CM Adityanath to perform bhoomi pujan in August

As Covid-19 cases are on the decline and the pace picks up, a bhoomi pujan for the world’s fourth largest airport proposed at Jewar of Greater Noida will take place in August with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Minister in UP leader Yogi Adityanath as main guests.

With the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections slated for early next year, the state government plans to launch the “much anticipated” Jewar airport project as soon as possible.

The foundation stone for the proposed fourth largest airport in the world will be laid in August. The search for a good location for this event is underway. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host the ceremony. bhoomi pujan, ”Jewar said. MP Dhirendra Singh.

Resettlement of those who will be displaced by the construction of Jewar Airport has started and construction of their homes has started on the allocated land. Compensation for their land has also been paid to a large extent.

“As the unlocking process begins, we have accelerated the process of building the airport. All relocations and offsets are closely monitored, ”said Arunveer Singh, CEO of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA).

The UP government has allocated 5,845 hectares of land for the next international airport project and when built it will be the fourth largest airport in the world.

Currently, the largest airport is King Fahad International Airport in Saudi Arabia with a total area of ​​77,600 hectares, followed by Denver International Airport in the United States with a total area of ​​13,571 hectares. The third largest airport is Dalas International Airport in the United States with a total area of ​​6,963 hectares, Jewar Airport will be the fourth.