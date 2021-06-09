President Widodo tests Jabodebek LRT





Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo tested the Jakarta Light Rail System (LRT), Bogor, Depok, Bekasi (Jabodebek) from Harjamukti Station, Cibubur, to Taman Mini Indonesia Indah (TMII) Station. “We tested it. The train is smooth and comfortable, and the speed is also good. It can be said that it is quiet and very comfortable,” Chairman Widodo told LRT TMII station in Jakarta on Wednesday. President Widodo carried out a check of the LRT with Minister of Transport Budi Karya Sumadi, Minister of State Secretary of State Pratikno and other relevant officials. “This morning I visited to see the progress in the construction of the Jabodebek LRT, having reached about 84.7% completion,” the president noted. Widodo pointed out that Jabodebek’s LRTs were all made by state-owned companies. “One hundred percent (of the trains) are manufactured by PT INKA, which will later be operated by PT KAI. So everything is done in Indonesia, including the construction by PT Adhi Karya, ”the president remarked. The head of state also felt that public enterprises needed experience in leading development in order to develop their activities. “This train building experience by PT INKA will be the basis if we build the LRT and build trains for other countries. Now we have exported trains to Bangladesh and the Philippines, and we hope the LRT would be too. like that, “noted the president. The construction of phase 1 of the Jabodebek LRT consists of three tracks. First, the 14.8 km Cawang-Cibubur road, of which construction works are currently 93.8% complete. Second, the Cawang-Dukuh Atas road, stretching 11 kilometers in length, for which work is 84.3 percent complete, and the third road, stretching 18.4 kilometers on the Cawang-East road. Bekasi, which currently has reached 90.9 percent completion. In addition to the three tracks, the Jabodebek LRT depot is under construction, located in East Bekasi, with construction 44.1% complete. The Jabodebek LRT will have 18 stops at the stations. Under normal conditions, an LRT series can carry 740 passengers. During peak hours, it can carry 1,308 passengers, with a maximum speed of 80 kilometers per hour. Some of the advantages offered by the LRT are the shorter journey time than that of private vehicles or buses. The LRT can take the road from East Bekasi to Dukuh Atas in 45 minutes, while it takes only 39 minutes from Cibubur to Dukuh Atas.

