Captain, Fantasy Tips PSV Hann-Munden vs Kummerfelder playing 11 squads | ECS T10 Kiel 2021 Live Stream





PSV vs KSV Dream11 Team Predictions ECS T10 Kiel

PSV team prediction Hann-Munden vs Kummerfelder Sportverein Dream11 ECS T10 Kiel – Fantastic playing tips, captain, likely XI for today’s PSV vs KSV at Kiel Cricket Ground: In match no. 36th in the ECS T10 Kiel tournament, PSV Hann-Munden will face Kummerfelder Sportverein on Wednesday at Kiel Cricket Ground. The ECS T10 Kiel PSV vs KSV match will start at 6.30pm IST – June 9. PSV Hann Munden are currently in fourth position in the ECS T10 Kiel FanCode points table while Kummerfelder Sportverein is in first place. . PSV Hann-Munden got off to a good start. They lost their first game by 4 wickets in the final, but bounced back and won their second game by 6 wickets. Meanwhile, Kummerfelder Sportverein is the tough opposition to beat in Group B. They have won all of their 4 matches played so far. Here is the prediction ECS T10 Kiel Dream11 Team – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and PSV vs KSV Dream11 Team Prediction, PSV vs KSV Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10, PSV vs KSV Probable XIs ECS T10 Kiel, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – PSV Hann-Munden vs Kummerfelder Sportverein, Fantastic play tips – ECS T10 Kiel. Also Read – RWA-W vs NIG-W Dream11 Kwibuka Women’s T20 Team Prediction: Captain, Vice Captain, Fantastic Tips – Rwanda Women vs Nigeria Women, Play 11s, Gahanga International Stadium Match 8 Team News at 5:20 p.m. IST Jun 9 Wednesday

TOSS: The ECS T10 Kiel draw between Kummerfelder Sportverein and PSV Hann-Munden will take place at 6:00 p.m. IST – June 9. Also Read – LAH vs ISL Dream11 Team Prediction PSL 2021 Match 15: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips and Eleven Probable for today’s Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United game at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi at 9:30 p.m. IST on June 9

Time: 6:30 p.m. IST. Also Read – KSV vs SCE Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantastic Tips, ECS T10 Kiel: Captain, Vice Captain, XI Likely for Kummerfelder Sportverein vs SC Europa, June 9

Location: Kiel Cricket Ground.

The PSV team vs. KSV My Dream11

Wicket keeper – Dilraj Singh

Drummers – Shoaib Azam-Khan, Imran Hafiz, Asad Ahmad Khan

Polyvalent – Musadiq Ahmed (C), Gulraiz Mustafa, Awal Khan-Safi (VC), Muhammad Samiullah

Bowlers – Muhammad Hazrat Said, Avi Soni, Junaid Javed

PSV vs KSV probably playing XIs

PSV Hann-Munden: Adeel Ahmad, Amin Zadran, Asad Sangari (week), Awal Khan Safi, Gulraiz Mustafa (C), Imran Hafiz, Junaid Javed, Khan Wali Khan, Matiullah Yousafzai, Vinod Joshi, Wahid Muhammad.

Kummerfelder Sportverein: Adhyay Datta, Asad Ahmad Khan, Ashish Sharma, Avi Soni, Dillraj Singh, Muhammad Hazrat Said, Musadiq Ahmed, Saied Sajad-Sadat (wk), Shoaib Azam-Khan (C), Victor Vusumuzi Moyo, Safiullah Ahmadai Moyo.

PSV vs KSV teams

Kummerfelder Sportverein: Shoaib Azam (C), Chandana Pushpalal, Delawar Khan, Sulaiman Kakar, Noor Wali, Shekib Naibkhail, Ahmed Musaddiq, Victor Moyo, Adhyay Datta, Dilraj Singh, Israr Khan, Pratip Datta, As Rajan Sadarangani, Khanadani, Finn , Safiullah Ahmadzai, Ashish Sharma, Saied Sadat, Malith Herath, Muhammad Samiullah, Avi Soni, Hazrat Said, Imran Khan and Zaid Hasan.

PSV Hann-Munden: Adeel Ahmad, Hirenbhai Patel, Imran Hafiz, Junaid Javed, Omedullah Safi, Wahid Muhammad, Wali Khan, Zaheer Khan, Amin Zadran, Gulraiz Mustafa, Matiullah Yousafzai, Safi Awalkhan, Ujan, Asad Sangari Ketan Singhkhan, Asad Sangari Ketan Singhkhan, Asad Sangari Ketan Singhkhan, Asad Sangari Ketan Singhkhan, , Sajed Jaberkhel.

