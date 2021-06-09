Politics
China denounces US bill aimed at boosting competitiveness
BEIJING Beijing has denounced a US bill aimed at boosting US technology to improve US competitiveness, calling it a thinly veiled attack on China’s political system and an attempt to hamper its development.
The Foreign Affairs Committee of China’s ceremonial legislature, the National People’s Congress, issued a scathing statement on Wednesday expressing deep discontent and steadfast opposition to the U.S. innovation and competition law. The bill passed on Tuesday with overwhelming bipartisan support in the Senate.
This bill seeks to exaggerate and propagate the so-called Chinese threat “to maintain global American hegemony, using human rights and religion as excuses to interfere in China’s domestic politics and deprive China of its legitimate rights to development, “the statement said.
No force should expect China to swallow bitter fruit that harms China’s sovereignty, security or development interests, ”he said. He echoed the language used by President Xi Jinping, who has adopted an aggressive foreign policy that responds harshly to any perceived attack on China. reputation.
The statement also attacked the provisions of the bill expressing support for Taiwan, the autonomous island democracy that China claims as its own territory; references to Hong Kong, where Beijing is accused of rolling back democracy; and criticism of Chinese policy in northwestern Xinjiang territory, the site of mass detentions of minority Muslim groups.
These and related matters are solely China’s internal affairs and no foreign interference will be tolerated, ”the statement said.
During a daily briefing, Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said the contents of the China bill are full of zero-sum Cold War ideas that distort the facts ( and) undermine China’s development path and its domestic and foreign policies.
How to develop and improve its competitiveness is up to the United States itself. But we strongly oppose the United States making China a problem and treating China as an imaginary enemy, ”Wang said.
China has enacted various policy plans aimed at improving its own competitiveness and enhancing its prowess in advanced technologies. Such plans tend to focus entirely on economics and business, areas where the ruling Communist Party and government play a huge role.
The 68-32 vote in the Senate demonstrated how the confrontation with China is a rate issue that can unite the two parties in Congress at a time of intense partisan divide.
But the senators sought to draw attention to China’s growing influence without stoking anti-Asian rhetoric at a time of rising hate crimes against Asian Americans.
The centerpiece of the bill is an emergency allocation of $ 50 billion to the Commerce Department to support semiconductor development and manufacturing through research and incentive programs previously authorized by Congress. The overall cost of the bills would increase spending by around $ 250 billion, with most spending being made in the first five years.
Other parts of the bill set out national security concerns and target money laundering programs or cyber attacks by entities on behalf of the Chinese government. There are also American purchase provisions for infrastructure projects in the United States.
Some provisions reflect concerns about China’s handling of the pandemic. One would prevent providing federal money to the Wuhan Institute of Virology as investigations continue into the origins of the virus and suspected links to laboratory research. Cases of the virus were first recorded in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, but China has rejected any link between the outbreak and the institute.
It is not clear whether the measure will find support in the Democratic-led House, where the Science Committee is expected to consider this version of the Chambers soon.
The bill’s passage comes days after President Joe Biden expanded a list of Chinese companies whose shares are closed to U.S. investors because of their alleged ties to the Chinese military and surveillance.
This updated an order signed last year by Bidens’ predecessor Donald Trump, which added to the antagonisms over commerce and technology.
China has called on Washington to withdraw the order and said it is ready to take the necessary steps to resolutely protect the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies.
The executive order, which will come into effect on August 2, is the latest indication that Biden has failed to soften the US stance on alleged security risks for companies that US officials say are linked to the Chinese military and industrial complex.
Tariffs on Chinese products that were imposed under Trump, triggering similar actions from Beijing, mostly remain in place.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
