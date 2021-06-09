PTIOwnsKarachi trends as Prime Minister Khan keeps his promise!





The PTI government is garnering praise on social media for finally launching a host of development projects in Karachi. Images have emerged on Twitter showing previously rutted roads in Karachi under construction.

Last year, Imran Khan devoted Rs 1.1 billion to the Karachi transformation plan which aims to transform the megalopolis by launching 100 projects. The plan was launched following heavy rains on August 27 that wreaked havoc in the city, flooding residents’ homes and causing loss of life.

When the announcement of the development of Karachis was made, many people doubted its implementations, however, PTI appears to be keeping its promise to rebuild Karachi.

According to PTI’s official Twitter account, construction of the road at Shanti Nagar between Sindhi Hotel and Lal Sports football field is complete.

PTI keeps its promises in Karachi!

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s special funds are used for development work in Karachi. #PTIOwnsKarachi pic.twitter.com/OIMwYhLfsg

– PTI (@PTIofficial) June 8, 2021

Additionally, photos of several other road constructions in Karachi have been circulating on Twitter. Bilal Ahmed Ghaffar, member of the Provincial Assembly, posted a tweet confirming the completion of the road paving in Gulistan-e-Jauhar.

“A long-standing legitimate demand from residents of Block 3 of Gulistan-e-Jauhar has been met. The road surfacing works have started in block 19 of Gulistan-e-Jauhar with the funds for the development of the SDGs released by the Prime Minister Mr. Imran Khan ”, one reads on his tweet.

@ PS103PTI ODD 19 @AliHZaidiPTI #PTIOwnsKarachi pic.twitter.com/vL4oQBPcdg

– Bilal Ahmed Ghaffar (@BilalAGhaffar) June 9, 2021

[ROAD CARPETING PS 104 UC 2 ANWAR-E-MADINA STREET COMPLETED]

Thank you PM @ImranKhanPTI for special initiative for Karachi. # PTIOwnsKarachi pic.twitter.com/1z6GHKDCYf

– Ali Zaidi News (@AliZaidiNews) June 8, 2021

Appreciate the efforts

Social media users appreciated the efforts of MPs and MPAs, who took on the responsibility of personally overseeing the constructions. AMP Arsalan Ghumman can be seen overseeing the road mat in areas of NA243.

One of our MPAs who has always been seen among his constituents in his constituency; MPA @ArsalanGhumman overseeing the road mat in NA243 areas. #PTIOwnsKarachi pic.twitter.com/ZcLDsLpgDa

– PTI (@PTIofficial) June 8, 2021

One user also claimed that PTI MP Saif-ur-Rehman responded directly to his complaints about road and sewer issues in the area. PTI later confirmed that MP Saif-ur-Rehman effectively used funds donated by Prime Minister Khan to install a 700-foot pipeline in the Gulshan-e-Ismail company in order to resolve the long-standing problem of the water supply.

My MP @SaifurRehmanPTI called me directly to hear my complaint about the road and sewer problems in my area following my complaint. I was surprised at first, then I was so happy and proud.

Yes, this is the tabdeeli I voted for. #PTIOwnsKarachi pic.twitter.com/iRdiHXtt9O

– FLOKI (@Faixishahh) June 8, 2021

According to a Washington-based magazine, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has placed Pakistan third on the list of countries facing severe water scarcity, and Karachi, the economic center of Pakistan, is the only city in the country. to receive water. from a source 150 kilometers away.

As the Karachites cheer the developments, striking comparisons are made between PTI and PPP, where the latter faces criticism for failing to rebuild the city.







