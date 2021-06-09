Jokowi encouraged 3 periods, here are the rules

Jakarta –

Jokpro 2024 encourages President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) is running for the third time in the 2024 presidential election. However, the desire to support volunteers Jokowi-Prabowo Subianto this is not possible. Why?

Because, there are rules that block. The president and the vice-president are only authorized to serve two terms. No more.

This is stated in Article 7 of the Post-Amendment Constitution of 1945 which regulates the term of office of the President and Vice President (Vice President) of the Republic of Indonesia. This is what he says:

The president and vice-president have a five-year term, after which they can be re-elected to the same position, for a single term.

Not new

The discourse of the three periods is not new. Previously, the speech had taken place several times in the public sphere.

The proposal was first presented at the same time as the 1945 Constitution Amendment Speech in 2019. At that time, a DPR member reportedly proposed to change the presidential term.

The speech spread and became a controversy. The speech did not stop until after Jokowi took the floor and pointed out that he was rejecting the proposed post for three terms.

A year has passed, the rhetoric of a three-term mandate has resurfaced. This time the speech came from the accusations made by Amien Rais. Once again, Jokowi strongly rejected the three-term proposal.

“I repeat, I have no intention or interest in becoming president for three terms,” ​​Jokowi said via a YouTube video from the presidential secretariat on Monday (3/15/2021).

Service time before modification

However, it is not impossible that the president and the vice-president can serve three terms. This can happen as long as the 1945 Constitution Amendment is carried out again.

In addition, before the amendment, the term of office of state leaders is possible for life.

In the initial version of article 7 of the 1945 Constitution, the term of office of the president is 5 years. However, around this time MPRS resolution number III / MPRS / 1963 on the appointment of a life president was issued. The resolution was confirmed at the second general session of the Provisional People’s Consultative Assembly (MPRS) from May 15 to 22, 1963 in Bandung.

After the end of the Old Order and the change in the regime of the New Order, the rules concerning the term of office President even reverted to article 7 of the 1945 Constitution. However, although the term of office is limited to 5 years, the article does not specify the limit on the number of periods that a person can serve as president. .

It was then that the then president, Suharto, was able to maintain his power for 32 years, before being finally overthrown.

The following text reads Article 7 of the 1945 Constitution before it was amended:

The president and vice-president have a five-year term, after which they can be re-elected.

