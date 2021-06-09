



Hundreds of people demonstrated on Tuesday in Kyrgyzstan to protest the disappearance of a teacher who founded a network of schools inspired by the ideas of Fethullah Glen, the most prominent opponent of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. According to the Kyrgyz Interior Ministry, more than 1,000 police officers were involved in the search for Orhan Inandi, a Kyrgyz of Turkish descent who runs a well-known network of schools, inspired by Glen’s teachings. On June 1, police announced that Inandi’s car was found near his home with a door partially open. Since the 2016 coup attempt against Erdogan, which Ankara accused Glen (80), who lives in exile in the United States, of leading, Turkey has arrested tens of thousands of people suspected of ties with him and dozens of “returnees” from abroad. People accused of being part of his network. Glen denies any connection to the coup attempt. News of Inandi’s disappearance came last month, days after Ankara announced the arrest and return of Selahattin Glen, Fethullah Glen’s nephew. Selahattin Glen’s wife said she was alive with her husband in Kenya when he disappeared in early May. Turkey has not commented on Inandi’s disappearance. Many Kyrgyz demonstrators, who died on Tuesday outside the seat of government gathered in the capital, were former students of the “Sabat” school network founded by Inandi, formerly known as “Sebat”. Protester Zarina Siddik Pekova, 39, told AFP she believed Turkey’s Inandi had hidden her embassy to force her to hand over her Kyrgyz passport, reflecting concerns of Inandi’s wife last week. Siddiq Bykova attended a sit-in attended by around 300 people to death. Demand disclosure of Inandi’s fate. The clash between Erdogan and Glen is an embarrassment for the former Soviet state, Turkey being considered an important ally since independence. During a visit to Kyrgyzstan in 2018, Erdogan promised to “save Kyrgyzstan” from the Fethullah Glen organization, which Ankara calls a “terrorist organization”. Kyrgyzstan’s President Sadr Jabarov is due to visit Turkey on Wednesday, his office said on Monday. A lawyer for the Inandi family told AFP that in 2012 his deceased client was granted Kyrgyz nationality. He had come to the country in the 1990s to help build schools.

