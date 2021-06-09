Pakistan’s climax in the face of Palestinian-Israeli conflict proved to be “ambitious”





ANI | Updated: Jun 09, 2021 4:01 p.m. IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 9 (ANI): Pakistan’s climax regarding the Middle East crisis has been revealed. All his frenzied diplomatic efforts and expressions of outrage at the conflict between Palestine and Israel have proven to be “ambitious”. Pakistan has approached the issue of Palestine and Israel primarily by targeting national audiences and the diplomatic dividends Islamabad has envisioned will come with its strident plea of ​​”Islamic” Causes. Fabien Baussart in a Times of Israel blog hinted that it appears Pakistan has miscalculated and exaggerated its hand at home and abroad. Nationally, Prime Minister Imran Khan has had no real political impetus in reviewing all of Palestine for publication. With absolutely nothing to show at home, he clung to “Islamic causes” – blasphemy against the Prophet, Palestine and Kashmir – to retain his supporters. The policy of vehemence on the issue of blasphemy has isolated Pakistan. Worse, the European Union reacted quite strongly with an almost unanimous resolution adopted by the European Parliament against the persecution of religious minorities and the abuse of the blasphemy law in Pakistan. The EU is now considering withdrawing GSP + concessions granted to Pakistani exports, which will be a blow to Pakistan’s failing economy. The streets of Pakistan are seeing a wave of resentment over rising inflation and unemployment. To prevent the masses from focusing on the main problem, Imran Khan clung to the Israeli-Palestinian crisis.

On the Palestinian question, Pakistani excess zeal could have serious negative consequences. The army is exasperated by his clumsy manners. His own party implodes. His allies are reluctant and the opposition cries to blood, with new scandals that erupt every day, writes Fabien Baussart. Diplomatically, the Pakistani hysteria over Palestine could backfire. On one level, this exposed Pakistan’s deep-rooted anti-Semitism. Moreover, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi in his interview with CNN blew the tip of the iceberg. Qureshi, speaking to CNN’s Bianna Golodryga on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, referred to an old anti-Semitic trope that the media was controlled by a certain group of people because of their “deep pockets.” Golodryga was quick to hold the minister to account by pushing him aside and urging him to clarify his demand. The Pakistani government, headed by Prime Minister Imran Khan, has made several anti-Semitic remarks in the past. Whether it is a member of parliament from his government calling for “jihad” against Israel or the prime minister himself stooping to draw parallels between “Islamophobia” and the Holocaust, Pakistani politicians are used to engaging in anti-Semitic bigotry.

Speeches in parliament by Pakistani politicians, including members of Imran Khan’s party, praising Hitler, calling for the extermination of the Jews, suggesting that Pakistan should use its nuclear weapons to threaten Israel, calling for jihad against Israel and the Jews tore the veil from the face of Pakistan and its ruling party, The Times of Israel reported. Apart from Pakistanis showing their true face to the world, Imran Khan’s government hysteria over Palestine has raised eyebrows in many, including Pakistan. Many people ask how come Imran Khan was so active in the Israel-Hamas conflict – creating diplomatic hell, sending his foreign minister on shuttle diplomacy to various Islamic countries to gain support and forge a united Islamic response to Israel’s retaliation against Hamas rocket attacks. (ANI)

