How PM Modi defeated the opposition with a masterstroke of vaccination

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Monday that the Union government will bear the cost of vaccinating all people over 18 and take over responsibility for procuring vaccines from states. States struggled to purchase vaccines, resulting in a low number of inoculations in May 2021.

The Modi government has responded positively to a growing demand from states to re-centralize the entire process and revert to the original policy. The chief ministers of the opposition-led states thanked the prime minister for this decision, not forgetting to take credit for it.

They claimed the Center had withdrawn the flawed vaccine policy to save its face in Supreme Court. They said none of them had requested that states be allowed to procure vaccines from domestic and foreign manufacturers. The famous saying grapes are sour goes like a T.

Nobody, but nobody said that [the] The center should not buy vaccines. He (PM) is now blaming state governments saying they wanted to get vaccines, so we allowed them. Let us know which CM, which state government, on what date demanded that he be allowed to get vaccines, Chidambaram said, according to a tweet from ANI.

However, shortly after a letter from the Chief Minister of West Bengal to the Prime Minister in February 2021 appeared on social media where she wanted to start the free vaccination ahead of the Assembly elections.

We kindly ask that you approach the matter with the appropriate authority so that the state government can purchase the vaccines at designated points with top priority, as the West Bengal government wants to provide free vaccination to everyone, Banerjee writes in her letter.

Soon an embarrassed Chidambaram had to eat his own words: I told ANI please tell us which state government demanded that he be allowed to directly procure vaccines. Social media activists posted the copy of the letter from CM, West Bengal to the PM making such a request. I was wrong. I am corrected, Chidambaram tweeted.

There were many reasons why opposition-led states demanded through official and unofficial channels the right to purchase vaccines and to immunize their citizens. These included:

(i) PM Modi took full credit for the vaccination

(ii) The Modi government would have been partisan in dealing with them

(iii) These state governments have had to deal with public anger for non-availability / shortages while having no control over supplies

(iv) They wanted more control over the entire vaccination campaign and process

(v) The international bidding process could result in some people bribing (this reason cannot be ruled out given the level of corruption in India)

On April 19, the central government conceded to pressure from state governments and allowed them to vaccinate the 18-45 age group from May 1. During that time, he was under fire for mismanagement of the second wave of COVID.

There was a lack of oxygen, beds, medicine, and sadness all around. India was recording more than 250,000 cases per day. The BJP’s claim that health was a state matter and that states were managing localized lockdowns was not working on the ground.

The move allowed Modi to hold opposition-led chief ministers responsible for immunization and saving lives. This strategy helped in a way to share responsibility with state governments for the mismanagement of the crisis at a time when public anger was high.

Many opposition states did little to import vaccines in the 10 odd days before the campaign began on May 1, preventing the program from taking off. Some states that put out tenders did so only in mid-May. None of them have been able to make deals.

Frustrated with their own failure, they began to target the central government for the shortage. And finally, they demanded that the Modi waiver procure vaccines in bulk and distribute them to states.

The complexities of procurement, including pricing, deliveries, taxation, allowances, regulatory approvals, etc. quickly became known to state governments, some of which boasted that they could manage things on their own. There is a famous metaphor in Hindi: Aatey daal ka bhav maloom hona (to come face to face with reality and understand that it is not easy to solve certain problems)..

This helped Modi prove that chief ministers of opposition-led states have failed to procure vaccines against their lofty demands. The prime minister’s original centralized policy, with India emerging as the world’s fastest inoculator, was better.

It also helped the Prime Minister to buy time. Purchase contracts and new suppliers were confirmed, resulting in an estimated 216 crore of supply. A roadmap for immunization for all by the end of the year has been drawn up. Cases, meanwhile, peaked and then began to decline, ending days of gloom. Positivity returned to the markets with gradual unlocking.

As a political consultant, I often advise my clients not to make demands on adversaries that they can easily meet. What if he accepts the request? So what ?

Opposition was taken by surprise by Modi’s latest decision to regain control of immunization in the country. States cannot criticize the announcement because the opposition ostensibly demanded it.

They can try to take credit for themselves, but it won’t stick with people because the original centralized plan was prepared by the Modi government and not by the opposition.

