Boris Johnson rejects Covid criticism, then remarries

By Gerry Loughran

Boris Johnson is our Prime Minister, so we can expect to see him in the headlines a lot, like when he was pilloried recently for perceived policy errors on the Covid-19 pandemic.

A senior official he sacked, Mr Dominic Cummings, accused Mr Johnson of taking the pandemic lightly, changing his mind 10 times a day and ultimately being responsible for the deaths of tens of thousands of people. people.

Much of that crisis was lions led by donkeys over and over again, Mr Cummings said, adding that the PM, in his opinion, was unfit to perform his duties.

Mr Johnson declined to answer in detail, but said the government had faced a series of incredibly difficult decisions, none of which had been taken lightly. In the House of Commons, he said, I think what the people of this country want to do is tackle the delicate job of trying to reopen our economy and restore people’s freedoms. .

He then moved on, in his carefree manner, to the next item on his agenda, which happened to be marriage for the third time.

In a secret ceremony that took the nation by surprise, Mr Johnson married his fiancee, Ms Carrie Symonds, at Westminster Catholic Cathedral. Thirty guests were then invited to a small party in the gardens of the PMs residence, 10 Downing Street, where the couple live.

Publicity

Mr Johnson has been baptized Catholic and confirmed Anglican and Ms Symonds is Catholic. But Johnson has been divorced twice.

A spokesperson for the Prime Minister explained that the Catholic Church allows divorced people to remarry if their previous marriages were outside the Catholic Church, as Mr Johnsons was, and therefore considered invalid.

Thus, Johnson became the first Prime Minister in 200 years to marry during his tenure.

The spokesperson said the prime minister has already returned to work and the couple will be celebrating properly with family and friends next summer. The honeymoon would also be delayed until then, he said.

***

Sniffer dogs capable of finding drugs in luggage and detecting corpses underground could be used to diagnose Covid-19 in humans.

In a single experiment, six specialist dogs tested more than 3,500 odor samples, some coronavirus-free, donated by the public and medical staff, and achieved an accuracy rate of 94.3%. As for the positive samples, they were even able to identify the specific type of coronavirus.

Professor James Logan of the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine said: “This gives us real hope and suggests that dogs are able to detect different variants.

The next step could be to try dogs in situations such as airports, where people congregate in large numbers.

Durham University Professor Steve Lindsay said dogs could be a great way to quickly screen large numbers of people and prevent the reintroduction of Covid into the UK.

***

Extreme weather conditions and rising temperatures could change the taste of tea and threaten Kenya’s export industry, according to a report by Christian Aid.

Kenya, the world’s largest exporter of black tea, faces increasingly erratic rainfall, resulting in more frequent droughts and floods. These changes, experts say, could lead to inferior sheets.

Research suggests that climate change will reduce the optimal conditions for tea production in Kenya by 26% by 2050 and by 39% in areas with average growing conditions.